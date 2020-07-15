Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park doorman gym parking playground bbq/grill garage internet access lobby tennis court

**Offered partially furnished or unfurnished** Welcome home to your massive loft studio with your own balcony at 42 Maspeth Avenue, unit 3B. This sprawling studio boasts wide-plank, white satin-finished oak flooring, soaring ceilings and a full wall of windows. The chef's kitchen features PentalQuartz white counter tops, walnut shaker cabinets, soft-close drawers and top-of the-line appliances from Grohe, Fisher & Paykel, Summit and Frigidaire. The bathroom accents include Carrera marble mosaic tiles, a custom white vanity, chrome fixtures by Grohe and a deep soaking bathtub. Additionally, the unit has it's own GE washer and dryer which are tucked neatly into a walk-in utility closet. The building amenities include: a Virtual Doorman system in addition to the part-time attended lobby; a state-of-the art fitness center; a stunning, landscaped, common garden complete with lounges and a barbecue; a residents' lounge with a TV and WiFi; and a common roof deck with amazing Manhattan and Brooklyn skyline views. Neighborhood favorites include: Cooper Park, East Williamsburg's neighborhood gem, featuring a dog run, playground, skate park, tennis courts and a robust farmers market; wonderful shops, restaurants and coffee on Graham Avenue. Closest train is Graham Avenue stop on the L train, which is just 3 quick stops from Manhattan.