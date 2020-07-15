All apartments in Brooklyn
42 Maspeth Avenue

42 Maspeth Avenue · (212) 875-2845
Location

42 Maspeth Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$2,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
tennis court
**Offered partially furnished or unfurnished** Welcome home to your massive loft studio with your own balcony at 42 Maspeth Avenue, unit 3B. This sprawling studio boasts wide-plank, white satin-finished oak flooring, soaring ceilings and a full wall of windows. The chef's kitchen features PentalQuartz white counter tops, walnut shaker cabinets, soft-close drawers and top-of the-line appliances from Grohe, Fisher & Paykel, Summit and Frigidaire. The bathroom accents include Carrera marble mosaic tiles, a custom white vanity, chrome fixtures by Grohe and a deep soaking bathtub. Additionally, the unit has it's own GE washer and dryer which are tucked neatly into a walk-in utility closet. The building amenities include: a Virtual Doorman system in addition to the part-time attended lobby; a state-of-the art fitness center; a stunning, landscaped, common garden complete with lounges and a barbecue; a residents' lounge with a TV and WiFi; and a common roof deck with amazing Manhattan and Brooklyn skyline views. Neighborhood favorites include: Cooper Park, East Williamsburg's neighborhood gem, featuring a dog run, playground, skate park, tennis courts and a robust farmers market; wonderful shops, restaurants and coffee on Graham Avenue. Closest train is Graham Avenue stop on the L train, which is just 3 quick stops from Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Maspeth Avenue have any available units?
42 Maspeth Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 Maspeth Avenue have?
Some of 42 Maspeth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Maspeth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
42 Maspeth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Maspeth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Maspeth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 42 Maspeth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 42 Maspeth Avenue offers parking.
Does 42 Maspeth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Maspeth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Maspeth Avenue have a pool?
No, 42 Maspeth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 42 Maspeth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 42 Maspeth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Maspeth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Maspeth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Maspeth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Maspeth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
