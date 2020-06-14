419 Herkimer Street

Amenities

Just in time for summer!419 Herkimer is a beautiful one bedroom + den duplex apartment approx 1067SF with 2 private outdoor spaces in the heart of booming Bed-Stuy.On the first level of this like-new condo is an open concept living/dining area, a bedroom with large windows featuring custom blinds and a fully loaded kitchen with Bosch and Blomberg appliances. This level features a small balcony off the living room. A flight of stairs leads to the second level, suitable for a home office that leads to a massive and beautifully landscaped rooftop terrace with panoramic views. The rooftop includes a bar, wine cooler, grill and TV. Washer/dryer available in building.Near train lines and amenities, this apartment is a must see. No Pets Please. Virtual Video available upon request.Within close proximity to all shops, eateries and cafes along Tompkins, Fulton, Stuyvesant and Lewis. The C train at the Kingston-Throop Ave Station is just right around the corner on Fulton Street.