Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

419 Herkimer Street

419 Herkimer St · (718) 210-4017
Location

419 Herkimer St, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
doorman
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
bbq/grill
Just in time for summer!419 Herkimer is a beautiful one bedroom + den duplex apartment approx 1067SF with 2 private outdoor spaces in the heart of booming Bed-Stuy.On the first level of this like-new condo is an open concept living/dining area, a bedroom with large windows featuring custom blinds and a fully loaded kitchen with Bosch and Blomberg appliances. This level features a small balcony off the living room. A flight of stairs leads to the second level, suitable for a home office that leads to a massive and beautifully landscaped rooftop terrace with panoramic views. The rooftop includes a bar, wine cooler, grill and TV. Washer/dryer available in building.Near train lines and amenities, this apartment is a must see. No Pets Please. Virtual Video available upon request.Within close proximity to all shops, eateries and cafes along Tompkins, Fulton, Stuyvesant and Lewis. The C train at the Kingston-Throop Ave Station is just right around the corner on Fulton Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Herkimer Street have any available units?
419 Herkimer Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 419 Herkimer Street have?
Some of 419 Herkimer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Herkimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
419 Herkimer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Herkimer Street pet-friendly?
No, 419 Herkimer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 419 Herkimer Street offer parking?
No, 419 Herkimer Street does not offer parking.
Does 419 Herkimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 Herkimer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Herkimer Street have a pool?
No, 419 Herkimer Street does not have a pool.
Does 419 Herkimer Street have accessible units?
No, 419 Herkimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Herkimer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Herkimer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Herkimer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Herkimer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
