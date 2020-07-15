416 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry doorman tennis court bike storage extra storage

SEE FLOOR PLAN - This unit is beautifully laid out and has 10 foot ceilings, 2 Bedrooms plus a Huge home office that can double as a bedroom. Located across the street from the B and Q train hub, 2 stops from 7th Avenue station in Park Slope and 25 short minutes into Manhattan. Prospect Park is two blocks away along with the tennis courts and soccer fields at Parade Ground. There is a live-in super, part-time doorman. Laundry room, additional storage and bike storage are located in the basement. Simple board approval!!! Don't let this below market gem slip through your fingertips- Sorry no shares and no pets