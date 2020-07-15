All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 416 Ocean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
416 Ocean Avenue
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:33 AM

416 Ocean Avenue

416 Ocean Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Flatbush
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

416 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$3,475

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
doorman
tennis court
bike storage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
tennis court
SEE FLOOR PLAN - This unit is beautifully laid out and has 10 foot ceilings, 2 Bedrooms plus a Huge home office that can double as a bedroom. Located across the street from the B and Q train hub, 2 stops from 7th Avenue station in Park Slope and 25 short minutes into Manhattan. Prospect Park is two blocks away along with the tennis courts and soccer fields at Parade Ground. There is a live-in super, part-time doorman. Laundry room, additional storage and bike storage are located in the basement. Simple board approval!!! Don't let this below market gem slip through your fingertips- Sorry no shares and no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
416 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $3,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 416 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 416 Ocean Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, doorman, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
416 Ocean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 416 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 416 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 416 Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 416 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 416 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 416 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 416 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 416 Ocean Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity