415 Suydam St
415 Suydam St

415 Suydam Street · (917) 808-0442
Location

415 Suydam Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
on-site laundry
Large and modern 3 bedroom / 2 full baths apartment right off the Jefferson L and Maria Hernandez ParkGreat Location with tons of night life! short walk (10-15 minutes) to either the M @ Knickerbocker or Central stops, Modern building with laundry and roof-top accessLarge bedrooms with great windows and closets Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliancesHardwood floors, Central air and heat, high ceilings, video intercom system2 full modern bathrooms with tub and showers In building laundry and rooftop access Showing by appointment.Guarantors AcceptedPet friendly *upon approvalVirtual DoormanCentral Air and HeatLaundry in BuildingRoof-top roof deck access rennit4194

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 415 Suydam St have any available units?
415 Suydam St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 415 Suydam St have?
Some of 415 Suydam St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Suydam St currently offering any rent specials?
415 Suydam St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Suydam St pet-friendly?
No, 415 Suydam St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 415 Suydam St offer parking?
No, 415 Suydam St does not offer parking.
Does 415 Suydam St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Suydam St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Suydam St have a pool?
No, 415 Suydam St does not have a pool.
Does 415 Suydam St have accessible units?
No, 415 Suydam St does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Suydam St have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Suydam St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Suydam St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 415 Suydam St has units with air conditioning.
