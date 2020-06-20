415 Suydam St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry

Large and modern 3 bedroom / 2 full baths apartment right off the Jefferson L and Maria Hernandez ParkGreat Location with tons of night life! short walk (10-15 minutes) to either the M @ Knickerbocker or Central stops, Modern building with laundry and roof-top accessLarge bedrooms with great windows and closets Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliancesHardwood floors, Central air and heat, high ceilings, video intercom system2 full modern bathrooms with tub and showers In building laundry and rooftop access Showing by appointment.Guarantors AcceptedPet friendly *upon approvalVirtual DoormanCentral Air and HeatLaundry in BuildingRoof-top roof deck access rennit4194