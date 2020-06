Amenities

This is a pretty sweet pad. First thing to mention is its size. It's about 600 sq ft which is huge for a 1BR. The bedroom is about 11'5"x11'10" which is plenty big for a King sized mattress. The living room is an enormous 18'6"x14'10". This top floor apartment gets great east, west and skylight light sitting on the third floor. Off the bedroom is a private terrace. Heat and hot water included and Pets accepted on approval. At this price, this will not last long. Call or text me immediately for a peek.