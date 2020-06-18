41 South 5th Street

Amenities

Just in! Charming & Spacious 1 flex 2 bedroom LOFT. Spacious Open, Bright & Airy Loft Apt in Williamsburg! With approximately 1,100 s/f of space the unit has plenty of room for you to spread out in.The unit features an expansive living room with open concept kitchen along with plenty of room for a proper dining area, living room and more. 4 very large windows providing plenty of sunlight (the unit faces a private courtyard so not the street), thick industrial feeling beams, and a clean kitchen and bathroom. Located on the first floor of a converted factory in South 5th right off of Wythe Ave with washer/dryer in the building, and a shared common courtyard.The neighborhood is truly awesome with a plethora of eateries, bars, and shops. The Williamsburg Urban market is a block away, the JMZ are a few blocks away and the Bedford L is not too far either. Call me now for a viewing!Pets on approvalLaundry on siteShared CourtyardGuarantors Allowed RealStreet2844