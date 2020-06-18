All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

41 South 5th Street · (347) 243-8776
Location

41 South 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Just in! Charming & Spacious 1 flex 2 bedroom LOFT. Spacious Open, Bright & Airy Loft Apt in Williamsburg! With approximately 1,100 s/f of space the unit has plenty of room for you to spread out in.The unit features an expansive living room with open concept kitchen along with plenty of room for a proper dining area, living room and more. 4 very large windows providing plenty of sunlight (the unit faces a private courtyard so not the street), thick industrial feeling beams, and a clean kitchen and bathroom. Located on the first floor of a converted factory in South 5th right off of Wythe Ave with washer/dryer in the building, and a shared common courtyard.The neighborhood is truly awesome with a plethora of eateries, bars, and shops. The Williamsburg Urban market is a block away, the JMZ are a few blocks away and the Bedford L is not too far either. Call me now for a viewing!Pets on approvalLaundry on siteShared CourtyardGuarantors Allowed RealStreet2844

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 South 5th Street have any available units?
41 South 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 41 South 5th Street have?
Some of 41 South 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 South 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
41 South 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 South 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 South 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 41 South 5th Street offer parking?
No, 41 South 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 41 South 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 South 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 South 5th Street have a pool?
No, 41 South 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 41 South 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 41 South 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41 South 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 South 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 South 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 South 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
