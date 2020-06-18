All apartments in Brooklyn
41 hinckley pl

41 Hinckley Place · (646) 335-6083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 Hinckley Place, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
ONE MONTH FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE!! NO FEE!!Spacious two bedroom in a Brand New Luxury Building By Prospect Park!All units feature oversized windows and tons of natural sunlight, high-end modern appliances, gorgeous hardwood floors, and top of the line finishes throughout. Select units provide spacious balconies, or private terraces.Amenities include an elevator, laundry room on each floor, Roof Deck, bike storage, and indoor parking garage.Easy access to the B and Q trains at Newkirk Plaza as well as the F train at 18th Avenue and Ditmas Avenue stations. Net price including one month free advertised. Gross price is $2,850THIS OFFER WONT LAST LONG*net effective rent advertised**All concessions are based on availability*For viewing please contact: Jackie Betesh E. JBetesh@BravadoNYC.com M. 646.335.6083 Bravado1193

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 hinckley pl have any available units?
41 hinckley pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 41 hinckley pl have?
Some of 41 hinckley pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 hinckley pl currently offering any rent specials?
41 hinckley pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 hinckley pl pet-friendly?
No, 41 hinckley pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 41 hinckley pl offer parking?
Yes, 41 hinckley pl does offer parking.
Does 41 hinckley pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 hinckley pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 hinckley pl have a pool?
No, 41 hinckley pl does not have a pool.
Does 41 hinckley pl have accessible units?
No, 41 hinckley pl does not have accessible units.
Does 41 hinckley pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 hinckley pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 hinckley pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 hinckley pl does not have units with air conditioning.
