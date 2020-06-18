41 hinckley pl

Amenities

ONE MONTH FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE!! NO FEE!!Spacious two bedroom in a Brand New Luxury Building By Prospect Park!All units feature oversized windows and tons of natural sunlight, high-end modern appliances, gorgeous hardwood floors, and top of the line finishes throughout. Select units provide spacious balconies, or private terraces.Amenities include an elevator, laundry room on each floor, Roof Deck, bike storage, and indoor parking garage.Easy access to the B and Q trains at Newkirk Plaza as well as the F train at 18th Avenue and Ditmas Avenue stations. Net price including one month free advertised. Gross price is $2,850THIS OFFER WONT LAST LONG*net effective rent advertised**All concessions are based on availability*For viewing please contact: Jackie Betesh E. JBetesh@BravadoNYC.com M. 646.335.6083 Bravado1193