Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming and Spacious 3 Bedroom $2900 No Fee Located by Brooklyn Ave and Rutland Road Stunning layout with hardwood floor patterns and clean finishes. In the prime of Prospect Lefferts Garden bordering the lively street of Nostrand and next to 2/5 Subways, PROSPECT PARK, and Many Shops! Features: Comfortable Size Bedrooms FREE Heat and hot water included Ample windows and natural light surrounding the apartment Complete Floor-through Spacious Layout LAUNDRY hookup In-unit Bathroom with large soaking tub and shower! RealStreet2916