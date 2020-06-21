All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

401 Gates Avenue

401 Gates Ave · (212) 500-7081
Location

401 Gates Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$2,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Introducing the first rental opportunity at newly developed 399-401 Gates Avenue in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant. Enjoy a spacious one bedroom, one bathroom residence with top-of-the-line modern finishes and washer/dryer in unit. Conveniently located between bustling Bedford & Nostrand Avenues and close to Clinton Hill's border, you are surrounded by ample amount of neighborhood amenities, while having the G, A & C trains nearby for an easy commute. Be the first one to call residence 2A your home. Features include an open concept kitchen with Quartz countertops, a blend of Bertazzoni & Blomberg stainless steel appliances, and a spacious queen sized bedroom. This brand new south-facing gem is a great opportunity to live within one of Brooklyn's most popular corridors. 399-401 Gates is a newly developed elevator building with fitness center and common roof to boot. 3D Tour Available Upon Request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Gates Avenue have any available units?
401 Gates Avenue has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 Gates Avenue have?
Some of 401 Gates Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Gates Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 Gates Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Gates Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 401 Gates Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 401 Gates Avenue offer parking?
No, 401 Gates Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 401 Gates Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Gates Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Gates Avenue have a pool?
No, 401 Gates Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 401 Gates Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 Gates Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Gates Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Gates Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Gates Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Gates Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
