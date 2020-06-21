Amenities

Introducing the first rental opportunity at newly developed 399-401 Gates Avenue in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant. Enjoy a spacious one bedroom, one bathroom residence with top-of-the-line modern finishes and washer/dryer in unit. Conveniently located between bustling Bedford & Nostrand Avenues and close to Clinton Hill's border, you are surrounded by ample amount of neighborhood amenities, while having the G, A & C trains nearby for an easy commute. Be the first one to call residence 2A your home. Features include an open concept kitchen with Quartz countertops, a blend of Bertazzoni & Blomberg stainless steel appliances, and a spacious queen sized bedroom. This brand new south-facing gem is a great opportunity to live within one of Brooklyn's most popular corridors. 399-401 Gates is a newly developed elevator building with fitness center and common roof to boot. 3D Tour Available Upon Request