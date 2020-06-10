All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 4 Water Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
4 Water Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

4 Water Street

4 Water Street · (510) 375-1012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

4 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$8,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available for lease starting between June 1 - July 1. Please email for a video tour. Also for sale at $2,695,000.

Drive up to 4 Water Street and pull in the garage to your own deeded parking space. Upstairs you will find your own private oasis in the heart of Brooklyn's most sought after neighborhood, where Brooklyn Heights meets DUMBO.

This two-bedroom (convertible 3 bedroom) condo loft boasts 9 foot ceilings, approximately 1,600 square feet of interior living space including a home office area and mud room, plus over 750 square feet of private outdoor space, and a deeded parking spot.

The loft-like apartment is perfect for entertaining, featuring a newly gut renovated open kitchen (completed January 2020) fit for a chef. Top of the line stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, and plenty of storage for aspiring chefs. Pull up some barstools at the extra large island for a casual meal or move to the dining area for a comfortably seated dinner with friends and family.

Enjoy the afternoon sunlight from your spacious living room. Open the French doors, step outside, and let your imagination run wild. There are plenty of special occasions to celebrate dining al fresco. If you have a green thumb, why not plant an herb garden, or a trellis of roses, the opportunities in your private outdoor space are unlimited.

When it's time for bed stroll over to your sizable master bedroom, located in the rear of the apartment for maximum peace and privacy. The room features an extra-large walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom, and a wall of windows overlooking your private terrace.

A second full bath, a large utility closet with a washer/dryer, home office, mud room, and tons of extra storage complete this beautiful home.

The boutique elevator building is in close proximity to all of your transportation needs - several subway hubs (A,C at High St, 2,3 at Clark St and F at York), the East River Ferry stop, easy access to I-278, and the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges. Stroll across the street to Brooklyn Bridge Park's wealth of amenities and enjoy a carefree Sunday afternoon with a pick-up game of basketball, river-kayaking, picnic on any of the green spaces, or a BBQ along the water. The surrounding neighborhood offers access to boutique shopping, the performing arts (St Ann's Warehouse), a handful of famous eateries, not to mention some of the boroughs best pizza, and the newly renovated Empire Stores with the TimeOut Market.

The attached garage is for building residents with designated spaces only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Water Street have any available units?
4 Water Street has a unit available for $8,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Water Street have?
Some of 4 Water Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Water Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 Water Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Water Street pet-friendly?
No, 4 Water Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 4 Water Street offer parking?
Yes, 4 Water Street does offer parking.
Does 4 Water Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Water Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Water Street have a pool?
No, 4 Water Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 Water Street have accessible units?
No, 4 Water Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Water Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Water Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Water Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Water Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4 Water Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity