Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Available for lease starting between June 1 - July 1. Please email for a video tour. Also for sale at $2,695,000.



Drive up to 4 Water Street and pull in the garage to your own deeded parking space. Upstairs you will find your own private oasis in the heart of Brooklyn's most sought after neighborhood, where Brooklyn Heights meets DUMBO.



This two-bedroom (convertible 3 bedroom) condo loft boasts 9 foot ceilings, approximately 1,600 square feet of interior living space including a home office area and mud room, plus over 750 square feet of private outdoor space, and a deeded parking spot.



The loft-like apartment is perfect for entertaining, featuring a newly gut renovated open kitchen (completed January 2020) fit for a chef. Top of the line stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, and plenty of storage for aspiring chefs. Pull up some barstools at the extra large island for a casual meal or move to the dining area for a comfortably seated dinner with friends and family.



Enjoy the afternoon sunlight from your spacious living room. Open the French doors, step outside, and let your imagination run wild. There are plenty of special occasions to celebrate dining al fresco. If you have a green thumb, why not plant an herb garden, or a trellis of roses, the opportunities in your private outdoor space are unlimited.



When it's time for bed stroll over to your sizable master bedroom, located in the rear of the apartment for maximum peace and privacy. The room features an extra-large walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom, and a wall of windows overlooking your private terrace.



A second full bath, a large utility closet with a washer/dryer, home office, mud room, and tons of extra storage complete this beautiful home.



The boutique elevator building is in close proximity to all of your transportation needs - several subway hubs (A,C at High St, 2,3 at Clark St and F at York), the East River Ferry stop, easy access to I-278, and the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges. Stroll across the street to Brooklyn Bridge Park's wealth of amenities and enjoy a carefree Sunday afternoon with a pick-up game of basketball, river-kayaking, picnic on any of the green spaces, or a BBQ along the water. The surrounding neighborhood offers access to boutique shopping, the performing arts (St Ann's Warehouse), a handful of famous eateries, not to mention some of the boroughs best pizza, and the newly renovated Empire Stores with the TimeOut Market.



The attached garage is for building residents with designated spaces only.