Amenities
Use your own PRIVATE ENTRANCE to access this cool and comfortable nearly 1100 sq. ft. one bedroom plus mezzanine home with super high ceilings and a true urban feel. Large windows, wood flooring, washer/dryer, chef's kitchen with granite counter tops & a massive bathroom with soaking tub complete this luxurious space. This sleek apartment has been infused with sophisticated highlights throughout featuring a neutral color palate softening the apartment's industrial edge. The result is a spectacular apartment that is an open and luxurious home. The irresistibly unique living experience can only be found here at 399 President Street. Convenient to everything. Just a stone's throw from fabulous restaurants, charming boutiques and transportation. Sorry, no pets.