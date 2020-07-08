Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors bathtub

Use your own PRIVATE ENTRANCE to access this cool and comfortable nearly 1100 sq. ft. one bedroom plus mezzanine home with super high ceilings and a true urban feel. Large windows, wood flooring, washer/dryer, chef's kitchen with granite counter tops & a massive bathroom with soaking tub complete this luxurious space. This sleek apartment has been infused with sophisticated highlights throughout featuring a neutral color palate softening the apartment's industrial edge. The result is a spectacular apartment that is an open and luxurious home. The irresistibly unique living experience can only be found here at 399 President Street. Convenient to everything. Just a stone's throw from fabulous restaurants, charming boutiques and transportation. Sorry, no pets.