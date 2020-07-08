All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
399 President Street
399 President Street

399 President Street
Location

399 President Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Use your own PRIVATE ENTRANCE to access this cool and comfortable nearly 1100 sq. ft. one bedroom plus mezzanine home with super high ceilings and a true urban feel. Large windows, wood flooring, washer/dryer, chef's kitchen with granite counter tops & a massive bathroom with soaking tub complete this luxurious space. This sleek apartment has been infused with sophisticated highlights throughout featuring a neutral color palate softening the apartment's industrial edge. The result is a spectacular apartment that is an open and luxurious home. The irresistibly unique living experience can only be found here at 399 President Street. Convenient to everything. Just a stone's throw from fabulous restaurants, charming boutiques and transportation. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 399 President Street have any available units?
399 President Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 399 President Street have?
Some of 399 President Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 399 President Street currently offering any rent specials?
399 President Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 399 President Street pet-friendly?
No, 399 President Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 399 President Street offer parking?
No, 399 President Street does not offer parking.
Does 399 President Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 399 President Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 399 President Street have a pool?
No, 399 President Street does not have a pool.
Does 399 President Street have accessible units?
No, 399 President Street does not have accessible units.
Does 399 President Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 399 President Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 399 President Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 399 President Street does not have units with air conditioning.
