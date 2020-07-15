All apartments in Brooklyn
397 1st Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 PM

397 1st Street

397 1st Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

397 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$4,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Park Slope Gem! This beautiful and pristine 2BR rental with extra private basement storage in a modernized townhouse condominium blends striking and elegant prewar features with contemporary style.

Thoughtfully renovated, this light and airy home boasts split system A/C units throughout, an expansive South-facing living/dining area with bay window; original decorative slate fireplace and stained glass; open kitchen with Caesarstone counter tops, Liebherr refrigerator, custom cabinetry and a Bosch dishwasher; over-sized windows with custom window treatments; and solid oak floors that have a rich walnut stain.

The spacious and sleek windowed bathroom showcases a floating vanity and Kohler fixtures. Other amenities include an in-unit washer/dryer; and video intercom security complete the package.

Ideally located, 397 First Street provides easy access to subways, Prospect Park and a wealth of local shops and restaurants. Sorry, no smoking please. Also, small dogs and cats upon consideration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 1st Street have any available units?
397 1st Street has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 397 1st Street have?
Some of 397 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
397 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 397 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 397 1st Street offer parking?
No, 397 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 397 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 397 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 1st Street have a pool?
No, 397 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 397 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 397 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 397 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 397 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 397 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 397 1st Street has units with air conditioning.
