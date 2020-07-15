397 1st Street

Amenities

Park Slope Gem! This beautiful and pristine 2BR rental with extra private basement storage in a modernized townhouse condominium blends striking and elegant prewar features with contemporary style.



Thoughtfully renovated, this light and airy home boasts split system A/C units throughout, an expansive South-facing living/dining area with bay window; original decorative slate fireplace and stained glass; open kitchen with Caesarstone counter tops, Liebherr refrigerator, custom cabinetry and a Bosch dishwasher; over-sized windows with custom window treatments; and solid oak floors that have a rich walnut stain.



The spacious and sleek windowed bathroom showcases a floating vanity and Kohler fixtures. Other amenities include an in-unit washer/dryer; and video intercom security complete the package.



Ideally located, 397 First Street provides easy access to subways, Prospect Park and a wealth of local shops and restaurants. Sorry, no smoking please. Also, small dogs and cats upon consideration.