385 5th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

385 5th Street

385 5th Street · (917) 562-6261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

385 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Center Slope and only 2 flights up. This homey old world charmer is a 2 bedroom sprawl. There are 2 additional center rooms that can work as an office, playroom, a dining room or whatever suits you. The big sociable living area gets flooded with light. The windowed eat-in kitchen has plenty of cupboards and counter space and the bath has just been freshened. There is a generous walk-in closet you will absolutely treasure.

Throughout there are high ceilings, lovely hardwood floors, the big windows of circa 1900, original arches, and a scattering of nice little old touches. All right in the heart of Park Slope, convenient to the F, G, and R Trains sandwiched pleasantly between the bistros and shops of bustling 5th and 7th Avenues. A delightful place to call home! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 5th Street have any available units?
385 5th Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 385 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
385 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 385 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 385 5th Street offer parking?
No, 385 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 385 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 5th Street have a pool?
No, 385 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 385 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 385 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 385 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 385 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 385 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
