385 5th Street

Center Slope and only 2 flights up. This homey old world charmer is a 2 bedroom sprawl. There are 2 additional center rooms that can work as an office, playroom, a dining room or whatever suits you. The big sociable living area gets flooded with light. The windowed eat-in kitchen has plenty of cupboards and counter space and the bath has just been freshened. There is a generous walk-in closet you will absolutely treasure.



Throughout there are high ceilings, lovely hardwood floors, the big windows of circa 1900, original arches, and a scattering of nice little old touches. All right in the heart of Park Slope, convenient to the F, G, and R Trains sandwiched pleasantly between the bistros and shops of bustling 5th and 7th Avenues. A delightful place to call home! Sorry, no pets.