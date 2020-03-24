All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

383 Prospect Ave

383 Prospect Avenue · (347) 974-4265
Location

383 Prospect Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
Available July 2020: No Brokerage Fee on a Lease Starting July 1st -- for limited time only. Please inquire for a video tour!Gorgeous floor-through duplex nestled in one of South Slope most charming tree-lined street! This 1.5 bedroom apartment offers double exposure with high ceilings, hardwood floors through-out, original exposed brick, bonus space and private backyard oasis. Enter into an updated eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher facing a private backyard; great for outdoor dining in the summer. In the front, sunlight floods the queen/king sized bedroom from Southern exposure through two massive windows. The bedroom seamlessly connects to a graciously proportioned living room through the beautiful French Doors. From there, the spiral staircase in the living room leads down to two rooms. The rooms can be easily converted to additional living area/storage and office/study space. This expansive apartment also features walk-in closet, plenty of storage space, laundry and bike storage in the building. 383 Prospect Ave is conveniently located two blocks from F and G subway stations at 15 St Prospect Park Station. The stunning Prospect Park is only three short blocks away with a myriad of shops, restaurants and cafes in Prime Slope.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Prospect Ave have any available units?
383 Prospect Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 383 Prospect Ave have?
Some of 383 Prospect Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Prospect Ave currently offering any rent specials?
383 Prospect Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Prospect Ave pet-friendly?
No, 383 Prospect Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 383 Prospect Ave offer parking?
No, 383 Prospect Ave does not offer parking.
Does 383 Prospect Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 Prospect Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Prospect Ave have a pool?
No, 383 Prospect Ave does not have a pool.
Does 383 Prospect Ave have accessible units?
No, 383 Prospect Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Prospect Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 383 Prospect Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 383 Prospect Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 383 Prospect Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
