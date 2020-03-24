Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets bike storage

Available July 2020: No Brokerage Fee on a Lease Starting July 1st -- for limited time only. Please inquire for a video tour!Gorgeous floor-through duplex nestled in one of South Slope most charming tree-lined street! This 1.5 bedroom apartment offers double exposure with high ceilings, hardwood floors through-out, original exposed brick, bonus space and private backyard oasis. Enter into an updated eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher facing a private backyard; great for outdoor dining in the summer. In the front, sunlight floods the queen/king sized bedroom from Southern exposure through two massive windows. The bedroom seamlessly connects to a graciously proportioned living room through the beautiful French Doors. From there, the spiral staircase in the living room leads down to two rooms. The rooms can be easily converted to additional living area/storage and office/study space. This expansive apartment also features walk-in closet, plenty of storage space, laundry and bike storage in the building. 383 Prospect Ave is conveniently located two blocks from F and G subway stations at 15 St Prospect Park Station. The stunning Prospect Park is only three short blocks away with a myriad of shops, restaurants and cafes in Prime Slope.