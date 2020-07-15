3804 12th Avenue

Amenities

No Fee! In person showings have resumed!! Excellent opportunity to rent a fully renovated 1 bedroom apartment in a 3 family home. This apartment spans the entire elevated 1st floor of the building PLUS a fantastic yard with trex wood deck and plantings, perfect for sunny summer cookouts! Other features are custom recessed lighting throughout, abundant storage with custom built california closets, new Fisher-Paykal dishwasher, very high ceilings, stainless steel professional grade appliances, range hood that vents to the outside and Central AC. Landlord supplies heat & hot water. Convenient to the D F and G train lines and the B35 bus line. Lot size 19' x 80'. Built 19' x 50'. Available immediately upon application approval. Brokers CYOF.