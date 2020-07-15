All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

3804 12th Avenue

3804 12th Avenue · (917) 309-0600
Location

3804 12th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Borough Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,999

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
No Fee! In person showings have resumed!! Excellent opportunity to rent a fully renovated 1 bedroom apartment in a 3 family home. This apartment spans the entire elevated 1st floor of the building PLUS a fantastic yard with trex wood deck and plantings, perfect for sunny summer cookouts! Other features are custom recessed lighting throughout, abundant storage with custom built california closets, new Fisher-Paykal dishwasher, very high ceilings, stainless steel professional grade appliances, range hood that vents to the outside and Central AC. Landlord supplies heat & hot water. Convenient to the D F and G train lines and the B35 bus line. Lot size 19' x 80'. Built 19' x 50'. Available immediately upon application approval. Brokers CYOF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 12th Avenue have any available units?
3804 12th Avenue has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3804 12th Avenue have?
Some of 3804 12th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 12th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3804 12th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 12th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3804 12th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 3804 12th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3804 12th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3804 12th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 12th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 12th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3804 12th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3804 12th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3804 12th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 12th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3804 12th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3804 12th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3804 12th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
