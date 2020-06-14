377 14th Street

Amenities

Unique Loft-like one bedroom apartment with high ceilings, recessed lighting , as well as three skylights . Exposed brick wall runs the full length of the unit. Renovated open kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, all new stainless steel appliances, and w/d hook up. Apartment also features cider lined spacious closets with deep overhead storage, plus a walk-in closet.. Panoramic City views from the common roof. Tenant pays for heat, Sorry no pets are allowed- Firm NO Pet Policy-,