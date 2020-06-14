All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

377 14th Street

377 14th Street · (917) 435-5554
Location

377 14th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-F · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unique Loft-like one bedroom apartment with high ceilings, recessed lighting , as well as three skylights . Exposed brick wall runs the full length of the unit. Renovated open kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, all new stainless steel appliances, and w/d hook up. Apartment also features cider lined spacious closets with deep overhead storage, plus a walk-in closet.. Panoramic City views from the common roof. Tenant pays for heat, Sorry no pets are allowed- Firm NO Pet Policy-,Loft-like one bedroom apartment with high ceilings, recessed lighting , as well as three skylights . Exposed brick wall runs the full length of the unit. Renovated open kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, all new stainless steel appliances, and w/d hook upApartment also features cider lined spacious closets with deep overhead storage,plus a walk-in closet.. Tenant pays for heat, Sorry no pets are allowed- Firm NO Pet Policy-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 14th Street have any available units?
377 14th Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 377 14th Street have?
Some of 377 14th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 377 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
377 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 377 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 377 14th Street offer parking?
No, 377 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 377 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 377 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 14th Street have a pool?
No, 377 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 377 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 377 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 377 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 377 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 377 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 377 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
