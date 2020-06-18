375 Vernon Ave

Amenities

CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING 929.810.6270 ARI NO FEE !Brand New, Beautiful Apartment. Huge Living Space, Brand New Kitchen and 4 Spacious and Beautiful Bedrooms, 1.5 Full Bathrooms and a Half Bathroom. Don't Miss This Opportunity! This Apartment Will Not Last. Amazing Location, Price and Space. LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING.TRAINS: 1-2 Minute Walk to Myrtle-Broadway JMZ Trains (10-15 Minutes to the Train)FEATURES:- Laundry in the Building- Stainless Steel Appliances- Video Entry System- Central Heat and AC- HUGE 4 Bedroom Apartment- 1.5 Bathrooms- PRIVATE BACKYARD ACCESSYear Long Lease / Proof-of-Income Credit Check / Guarantors Welcome skyline14598