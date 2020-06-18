All apartments in Brooklyn
375 Vernon Ave

375 Vernon Avenue · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

375 Vernon Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING 929.810.6270 ARI NO FEE !Brand New, Beautiful Apartment. Huge Living Space, Brand New Kitchen and 4 Spacious and Beautiful Bedrooms, 1.5 Full Bathrooms and a Half Bathroom. Don't Miss This Opportunity! This Apartment Will Not Last. Amazing Location, Price and Space. LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING.TRAINS: 1-2 Minute Walk to Myrtle-Broadway JMZ Trains (10-15 Minutes to the Train)FEATURES:- Laundry in the Building- Stainless Steel Appliances- Video Entry System- Central Heat and AC- HUGE 4 Bedroom Apartment- 1.5 Bathrooms- PRIVATE BACKYARD ACCESSYear Long Lease / Proof-of-Income Credit Check / Guarantors Welcome skyline14598

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Vernon Ave have any available units?
375 Vernon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 375 Vernon Ave have?
Some of 375 Vernon Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 Vernon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
375 Vernon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Vernon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 375 Vernon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 375 Vernon Ave offer parking?
No, 375 Vernon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 375 Vernon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 Vernon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Vernon Ave have a pool?
No, 375 Vernon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 375 Vernon Ave have accessible units?
No, 375 Vernon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Vernon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Vernon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 Vernon Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 375 Vernon Ave has units with air conditioning.
