Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel key fob access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities key fob access

Virtual or contactless in-person showings available inquire for more details.



'The Slope', located at 372 2nd Street, is a classic pre-war building that has been fully reimagined and completely renovated for modern living. Situated on tree-lined 2nd Street in the heart of Park Slope, the building offers thoughtfully designed apartments ranging in size from studios to two bedrooms, with select units having private outdoor space.



Enter into Apartment 4C, a light-filled, modern one bedroom duplex that has been renovated with design in mind. The L-shaped kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, a full sized dishwasher, and ample cabinet and counter space. The kitchen and living room have 3 large arched windows allowing in tons of natural light. The spiral staircase takes you to the sleeping area with a full sized closet. Off the bedroom, enter into your urban oasis rooftop terrace with beautiful views of Brooklyn and beyond.



372 2nd Street is nestled on a quiet and calm side street, while being located just off of 5th Avenue, a main artery in Park Slope. Located just blocks from the R, F & G trains, commuting throughout NYC is a breeze. The building has been modernized, with technology for security and to improve the tenant experience. Latch, the leading keyless entry security system, has been installed to provide residents with a secure and efficient way to manage package delivery remotely. Tenants have the option to pay rent and submit maintenance requests online. The management company who is professional and responsive and a dedicated super add to the many benefits of residing in 'The Slope'.



Please note: The outdoor space is still being updated and the images are virtual renderings. The exact work to be done is ongoing.