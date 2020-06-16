All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:36 PM

372 2nd Street

372 2nd Street · (203) 309-9928
Location

372 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
Virtual or contactless in-person showings available inquire for more details.

'The Slope', located at 372 2nd Street, is a classic pre-war building that has been fully reimagined and completely renovated for modern living. Situated on tree-lined 2nd Street in the heart of Park Slope, the building offers thoughtfully designed apartments ranging in size from studios to two bedrooms, with select units having private outdoor space.

Enter into Apartment 4C, a light-filled, modern one bedroom duplex that has been renovated with design in mind. The L-shaped kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, a full sized dishwasher, and ample cabinet and counter space. The kitchen and living room have 3 large arched windows allowing in tons of natural light. The spiral staircase takes you to the sleeping area with a full sized closet. Off the bedroom, enter into your urban oasis rooftop terrace with beautiful views of Brooklyn and beyond.

372 2nd Street is nestled on a quiet and calm side street, while being located just off of 5th Avenue, a main artery in Park Slope. Located just blocks from the R, F & G trains, commuting throughout NYC is a breeze. The building has been modernized, with technology for security and to improve the tenant experience. Latch, the leading keyless entry security system, has been installed to provide residents with a secure and efficient way to manage package delivery remotely. Tenants have the option to pay rent and submit maintenance requests online. The management company who is professional and responsive and a dedicated super add to the many benefits of residing in 'The Slope'.

Please note: The outdoor space is still being updated and the images are virtual renderings. The exact work to be done is ongoing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 2nd Street have any available units?
372 2nd Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 372 2nd Street have?
Some of 372 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
372 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 372 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 372 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 372 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 372 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 372 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 372 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 372 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 372 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 372 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 372 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 372 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
