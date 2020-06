Amenities

Welcome to 37 Linden Street, a Brand NEW 2 BED 2 BATH apartment with modern design & finishes + Private Backyard Garden! NO FEESpacious layout with very bright rooms flooded with sunlight! Master bedroom boasts an en-suite modern bathroom coated with exposed white brick tiles. Featuring sleek a gray & white kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances including a DISHWASHER and White stone countertops. Wide plank oak floors and an open concept living room & kitchen provide a bright & airy feel. Other features include Central Air Conditioning units in every room and Sleek Modern bathrooms with waterfall shower head. The queen size bedrooms each feature large double-pane windows flooding the unit with sunlight. The open concept kitchen/Living is spacious and offers an ideal layout for entertainment. FEATURES:Private Backyard GardenEnsuite Master BathroomWasher/Dryer in UnitDishwasherCentral AirVirtual Assistant Security IntercomPets on approvalGuarantors allowed