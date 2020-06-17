364 Lincoln Pl

Amenities
*tour available*
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Residence in Prospect Heights!
Pre-War elevator building, the residences at 364 Lincoln Place have been tastefully renovated and designed to feel like home.
Gorgeous Pickled Grey Hardwood Floors
Pristine White Cabinets
Carrara Marble Countertops
Chevron Patterned Backsplash
Recessed Lighting
Crown Molding
Bosch Washer Dryers
Recessed Niche Tub
Snow White Subway Tile
Montauk Blue Slate Tile
Vinca Blue Bead Board
This Pet-Friendly Elevator Building provides Live-In super, Butterfly MX Intercom System, Package, Room Bike Storage, Storage Cages at an extra fee, Roof Deck, and Courtyard Nestled between Prospect Park to the South and Brooklyn Academy of Music to the North, Prospect Heights is the perfect juxtaposition of Old Brooklyn and New