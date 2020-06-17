364 Lincoln Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator bike storage

*tour available*



Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Residence in Prospect Heights!



Pre-War elevator building, the residences at 364 Lincoln Place have been tastefully renovated and designed to feel like home.



Gorgeous Pickled Grey Hardwood Floors

Pristine White Cabinets

Carrara Marble Countertops

Chevron Patterned Backsplash

Recessed Lighting

Crown Molding

Bosch Washer Dryers

Recessed Niche Tub

Snow White Subway Tile

Montauk Blue Slate Tile

Vinca Blue Bead Board



This Pet-Friendly Elevator Building provides Live-In super, Butterfly MX Intercom System, Package, Room Bike Storage, Storage Cages at an extra fee, Roof Deck, and Courtyard Nestled between Prospect Park to the South and Brooklyn Academy of Music to the North, Prospect Heights is the perfect juxtaposition of Old Brooklyn and New