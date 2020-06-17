All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 364 Lincoln Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
364 Lincoln Pl
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

364 Lincoln Pl

364 Lincoln Road · (917) 488-9707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

364 Lincoln Road, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1FLR8 · Avail. now

$3,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
bike storage
*tour available*

Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Residence in Prospect Heights!

Pre-War elevator building, the residences at 364 Lincoln Place have been tastefully renovated and designed to feel like home.

Gorgeous Pickled Grey Hardwood Floors
Pristine White Cabinets
Carrara Marble Countertops
Chevron Patterned Backsplash
Recessed Lighting
Crown Molding
Bosch Washer Dryers
Recessed Niche Tub
Snow White Subway Tile
Montauk Blue Slate Tile
Vinca Blue Bead Board

This Pet-Friendly Elevator Building provides Live-In super, Butterfly MX Intercom System, Package, Room Bike Storage, Storage Cages at an extra fee, Roof Deck, and Courtyard Nestled between Prospect Park to the South and Brooklyn Academy of Music to the North, Prospect Heights is the perfect juxtaposition of Old Brooklyn and New

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 Lincoln Pl have any available units?
364 Lincoln Pl has a unit available for $3,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 364 Lincoln Pl have?
Some of 364 Lincoln Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 Lincoln Pl currently offering any rent specials?
364 Lincoln Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Lincoln Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 364 Lincoln Pl is pet friendly.
Does 364 Lincoln Pl offer parking?
No, 364 Lincoln Pl does not offer parking.
Does 364 Lincoln Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 364 Lincoln Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Lincoln Pl have a pool?
No, 364 Lincoln Pl does not have a pool.
Does 364 Lincoln Pl have accessible units?
No, 364 Lincoln Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Lincoln Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 364 Lincoln Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 364 Lincoln Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 364 Lincoln Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 364 Lincoln Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity