362 6th Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated bike storage some paid utils

Beautiful and spacious sunny floor-through 1.5 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Park Slope! Located one floor above stoop level in a three unit brick townhouse, this unit has hardwood floors throughout, a recently renovated kitchen with dishwasher and brand new bathroom (!), while also maintaining original details such as a lovely decorative mantle. Tons of light with both southeast and northwest exposures. Heat and hot water included and pets allowed on a case by case basis! Hallway includes bike storage. Located on a gorgeous tree-lined block, you are close to everything: Shops and restaurants on 5th and 7th avenues, the F, G and R subway as well as several bus lines. This is quintessential Park Slope. Available July 15 or August 1st- won't last!