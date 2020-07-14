362 6th Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious sunny floor-through 1.5 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Park Slope! Located one floor above stoop level in a three unit brick townhouse, this unit has hardwood floors throughout, a recently renovated kitchen with dishwasher and brand new bathroom (!), while also maintaining original details such as a lovely decorative mantle. Tons of light with both southeast and northwest exposures. Heat and hot water included and pets allowed on a case by case basis! Hallway includes bike storage. Located on a gorgeous tree-lined block, you are close to everything: Shops and restaurants on 5th and 7th avenues, the F, G and R subway as well as several bus lines. This is quintessential Park Slope. Available July 15 or August 1st- won't last!