All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 362 6th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
362 6th Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

362 6th Avenue

362 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

362 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Beautiful and spacious sunny floor-through 1.5 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Park Slope! Located one floor above stoop level in a three unit brick townhouse, this unit has hardwood floors throughout, a recently renovated kitchen with dishwasher and brand new bathroom (!), while also maintaining original details such as a lovely decorative mantle. Tons of light with both southeast and northwest exposures. Heat and hot water included and pets allowed on a case by case basis! Hallway includes bike storage. Located on a gorgeous tree-lined block, you are close to everything: Shops and restaurants on 5th and 7th avenues, the F, G and R subway as well as several bus lines. This is quintessential Park Slope. Available July 15 or August 1st- won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 6th Avenue have any available units?
362 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 362 6th Avenue have?
Some of 362 6th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
362 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 362 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 362 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 362 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 362 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 362 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 362 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 362 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 362 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 362 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 362 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 362 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 362 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College