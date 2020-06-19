36 Grace Court

Amenities

Award winning restoration ! This magnificent townhouse is restored to perfection. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, lavish kitchen and living space, landscaped garden, and a central staircase showstopper. The parlor floor has soaring ceilings, comfortable front living space, the ultimate kitchen, and a sitting room in the extension leading to your sun-filled garden. The master bedroom overlooks the deep gardens of Remsen Street, and the back bedroom's south facing deck has views for miles. The third floor has two more bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Leading to the top floor, the skylight shines through the open transom's floor above. The transom is the transparent floor below, a truly impressive architectural feature. The top floor has a large bedroom, a full bathroom, and the open recreational, flexible use space. This townhouse is located on one of the most desirable tree lined streets, at the high point of Brooklyn Heights. One of the best homes in Brooklyn Heights that has ever been available for rent.