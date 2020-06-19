All apartments in Brooklyn
36 Grace Court

36 Grace Court · (718) 875-1289
Location

36 Grace Court, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit TOWNHOUSE · Avail. now

$17,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Award winning restoration ! This magnificent townhouse is restored to perfection. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, lavish kitchen and living space, landscaped garden, and a central staircase showstopper. The parlor floor has soaring ceilings, comfortable front living space, the ultimate kitchen, and a sitting room in the extension leading to your sun-filled garden. The master bedroom overlooks the deep gardens of Remsen Street, and the back bedroom's south facing deck has views for miles. The third floor has two more bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Leading to the top floor, the skylight shines through the open transom's floor above. The transom is the transparent floor below, a truly impressive architectural feature. The top floor has a large bedroom, a full bathroom, and the open recreational, flexible use space. This townhouse is located on one of the most desirable tree lined streets, at the high point of Brooklyn Heights. One of the best homes in Brooklyn Heights that has ever been available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Grace Court have any available units?
36 Grace Court has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 36 Grace Court currently offering any rent specials?
36 Grace Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Grace Court pet-friendly?
No, 36 Grace Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 36 Grace Court offer parking?
No, 36 Grace Court does not offer parking.
Does 36 Grace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Grace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Grace Court have a pool?
No, 36 Grace Court does not have a pool.
Does 36 Grace Court have accessible units?
No, 36 Grace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Grace Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Grace Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Grace Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Grace Court does not have units with air conditioning.
