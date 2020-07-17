358 Leonard St

Amenities

Fully renovated two bedroom apartment available 8/15. Bathed in natural light from the East and West, this thoughtfully designed space is the perfect place to call home. The apartment boasts recessed lighting, newly installed stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors. The open and efficient layout adds to the charm of this well priced apartment featuring high-end finishes. Complete with a radiant heated towel rack in the bathroom, excellent closet space (including additional storage on the ground floor,) and an in-unit washer/dryer, this is an apartment not to be missed! 358 Leonard Street is a gem of a townhouse located less than 5 minutes from the G and L train at the Metropolitan/Lorimer Street subway stop. Considered one the most exciting and vibrant neighborhoods in all of New York City, one is a short stroll to some of the city’s best cafes, restaurants, and boutique shops. With only 3 units in the building and a shared outdoor space, this is a great building for people looking for a quiet retreat in the city.