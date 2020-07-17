All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 358 Leonard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
358 Leonard St
Last updated June 24 2020 at 7:04 AM

358 Leonard St

358 Leonard Street · (646) 979-7602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

358 Leonard Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully renovated two bedroom apartment available 8/15. Bathed in natural light from the East and West, this thoughtfully designed space is the perfect place to call home. The apartment boasts recessed lighting, newly installed stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors. The open and efficient layout adds to the charm of this well priced apartment featuring high-end finishes. Complete with a radiant heated towel rack in the bathroom, excellent closet space (including additional storage on the ground floor,) and an in-unit washer/dryer, this is an apartment not to be missed! 358 Leonard Street is a gem of a townhouse located less than 5 minutes from the G and L train at the Metropolitan/Lorimer Street subway stop. Considered one the most exciting and vibrant neighborhoods in all of New York City, one is a short stroll to some of the city’s best cafes, restaurants, and boutique shops. With only 3 units in the building and a shared outdoor space, this is a great building for people looking for a quiet retreat in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 Leonard St have any available units?
358 Leonard St has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 358 Leonard St have?
Some of 358 Leonard St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 Leonard St currently offering any rent specials?
358 Leonard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 Leonard St pet-friendly?
No, 358 Leonard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 358 Leonard St offer parking?
No, 358 Leonard St does not offer parking.
Does 358 Leonard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 358 Leonard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 Leonard St have a pool?
No, 358 Leonard St does not have a pool.
Does 358 Leonard St have accessible units?
No, 358 Leonard St does not have accessible units.
Does 358 Leonard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 358 Leonard St has units with dishwashers.
Does 358 Leonard St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 358 Leonard St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 358 Leonard St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity