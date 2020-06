Amenities

This beautiful large 1BR is located on one of the most coveted tree lined blocks in Cobble Hill. Lovely hard wood floors through out.This full floor has great light, high ceilings and wonderful original details. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet. The very spacious living room and dining room overlook the back gardens below on this quiet block. . Basic kitchen with gas range has plentiful shelving. A great value for the almost 1000 sq ft with heat and hot water included.



Cobble Hill is a wonderful neighborhood with great restaurants like La Vara and Libertador right around the corner. Wonderful shopping and zoned for PS 29. A short distance to the F -G train at Bergen St or 2-3 & 4-5 & N & R at Boro Hall. Other area highlights include being close to the Cobble Hill theater, Trader Joe's. Only hypoallergenic pets are accepted upon approval. Lease date is Jan 1st.