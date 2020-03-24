All apartments in Brooklyn
345 7th Street
345 7th Street

345 7th Street · (917) 723-7584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Super charming garden level apt with private patio/yard. This apt features the entire garden level of a town family townhouse. Has it own private entrance, and extra storage space. There is a large king sized bedroom in the from and a also spacious livingroom in the back , together with kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen and bathroom are updated with new floors. Heat, hot water and even CABLE TV included in the rent. - Owner would also consider to install a washer & dryer with increase in the rent.- Private park space available with a monthy fee. This is one of the best value one bedrooms in Park Slope now and it won't last. Amazing location, steps to F,G,R train. r with it own separated entranceIt features a large bedroom, spacious livingroom, renovated separated kitchen, and your own private outdoor space. Heat and hot water included Landlord can install a washer & dryer with increase in the rent Private Parking space is available ( with a monthly fee ) LevelGroup121939

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 7th Street have any available units?
345 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 345 7th Street have?
Some of 345 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 345 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 345 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 345 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 345 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 7th Street have a pool?
No, 345 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 345 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
