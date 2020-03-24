345 7th Street

Amenities

Super charming garden level apt with private patio/yard. This apt features the entire garden level of a town family townhouse. Has it own private entrance, and extra storage space. There is a large king sized bedroom in the from and a also spacious livingroom in the back , together with kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen and bathroom are updated with new floors. Heat, hot water and even CABLE TV included in the rent. - Owner would also consider to install a washer & dryer with increase in the rent.- Private park space available with a monthy fee. This is one of the best value one bedrooms in Park Slope now and it won't last. Amazing location, steps to F,G,R train. r with it own separated entranceIt features a large bedroom, spacious livingroom, renovated separated kitchen, and your own private outdoor space. Heat and hot water included Landlord can install a washer & dryer with increase in the rent Private Parking space is available ( with a monthly fee ) LevelGroup121939