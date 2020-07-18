All apartments in Brooklyn
34 South Portland Avenue

34 South Portland Avenue · (718) 501-8908
Location

34 South Portland Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
media room
This spacious 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment on South Portland Avenue features hardwood floor, decorative fireplace mantles, good closet space and a private balcony. The kitchen features great cabinet space and a dishwasher. This unit receives great natural light with East and West Exposure. This is your opportunity to live in PRIME FORT GREENE right by Fort Greene Park. The apartment is just a few minutes from BAM, Whole Foods and Trader Joes, Target, independent bookstores, great restaurants, movie theaters, Chelsea Piers Brooklyn, Crunch Fitness, Barclays Center, Saturday Farmers Markets and virtually every train in the city (2,3,4,5,N,Q,R,C,G,B,D, and LIRR). Available now. Contact me for a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 South Portland Avenue have any available units?
34 South Portland Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 South Portland Avenue have?
Some of 34 South Portland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 South Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
34 South Portland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 South Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 34 South Portland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 34 South Portland Avenue offer parking?
No, 34 South Portland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 34 South Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 South Portland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 South Portland Avenue have a pool?
No, 34 South Portland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 34 South Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 34 South Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 34 South Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 South Portland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 South Portland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 South Portland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
