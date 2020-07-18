34 South Portland Avenue

Amenities

This spacious 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment on South Portland Avenue features hardwood floor, decorative fireplace mantles, good closet space and a private balcony. The kitchen features great cabinet space and a dishwasher. This unit receives great natural light with East and West Exposure. This is your opportunity to live in PRIME FORT GREENE right by Fort Greene Park. The apartment is just a few minutes from BAM, Whole Foods and Trader Joes, Target, independent bookstores, great restaurants, movie theaters, Chelsea Piers Brooklyn, Crunch Fitness, Barclays Center, Saturday Farmers Markets and virtually every train in the city (2,3,4,5,N,Q,R,C,G,B,D, and LIRR). Available now. Contact me for a viewing.