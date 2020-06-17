337 Herkimer Street

Amenities

NOW VACANT - Beautiful one bedroom condominium with modern, high-end finishes on the boarder of Crown Heights and Bed-Stuy, two of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhoods. Just one flight up to this sunny, North-facing luxury home with Central A/C, strip hardwood flooring, Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, contemporary bathroom with rain shower and soaking tub, and spacious bedroom. 337 Herkimer has a common rooftop deck, video intercom, part-time superintendent, washer/dryer in the basement, and is located one block from the Kingston-Throop C train station and three blocks from the Nostrand Ave LIRR station.