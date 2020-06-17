All apartments in Brooklyn
337 Herkimer Street
337 Herkimer Street

337 Herkimer Street · (212) 572-3195
Location

337 Herkimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$2,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
Property Amenities
NOW VACANT - Beautiful one bedroom condominium with modern, high-end finishes on the boarder of Crown Heights and Bed-Stuy, two of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhoods. Just one flight up to this sunny, North-facing luxury home with Central A/C, strip hardwood flooring, Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, contemporary bathroom with rain shower and soaking tub, and spacious bedroom. 337 Herkimer has a common rooftop deck, video intercom, part-time superintendent, washer/dryer in the basement, and is located one block from the Kingston-Throop C train station and three blocks from the Nostrand Ave LIRR station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Herkimer Street have any available units?
337 Herkimer Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 337 Herkimer Street have?
Some of 337 Herkimer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Herkimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
337 Herkimer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Herkimer Street pet-friendly?
No, 337 Herkimer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 337 Herkimer Street offer parking?
No, 337 Herkimer Street does not offer parking.
Does 337 Herkimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 Herkimer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Herkimer Street have a pool?
No, 337 Herkimer Street does not have a pool.
Does 337 Herkimer Street have accessible units?
No, 337 Herkimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Herkimer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 Herkimer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Herkimer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 337 Herkimer Street has units with air conditioning.
