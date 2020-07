Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

Modern 4 bedroom apartment with Central Air Conditioning and Heating - Only 2 blocks to the Central M and short walk to the Kosciuszko J train! Located in Central Ave and Bleecker St Between the J Train Kosciuszko St and M train Central or Knickerbocker Ave stops, Grocery nearby. Bars, restaurants, cafes all in the neighborhoodApartment Features:Large bedrooms with great windows and closetsModern bathroom with tub and showerModern kitchen with stainless steal appliancesNO BROKERS FEEGuarantors AcceptedRooftop access pets Allowed *upon approvalCentral Air and HeatShowing by appointments