33 86th Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym

333 86th StreetRENOVATED LARGE 1 BEDROOM APT. GREAT LOCATION. WHAT WE LIKE: - Newly renovated apartment, beautiful wood finish throughout- Stand-alone kitchen - Spacious living room - Enjoy waterfront morning jogs or walks right on Shore Park!- 86th St, R train just steps away, BayRidge Ferry Access for fast commute to Manhattan and other parts of Brooklyn- Central location near Dyker Beach Golf Course, Narrows Botanical Gardens, shopping dining optionsWHAT TO KNOW:- Guarantors accepted- 3rd fl walk up- Heat Hot Water includedTHE GOODS:- Hardwood floors- Natural light throughout the aptP.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO is 100CURATE