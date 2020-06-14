All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 33 86th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
33 86th Street
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

33 86th Street

33 86th Street · (646) 798-1432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

33 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
333 86th StreetRENOVATED LARGE 1 BEDROOM APT. GREAT LOCATION. WHAT WE LIKE: - Newly renovated apartment, beautiful wood finish throughout- Stand-alone kitchen - Spacious living room - Enjoy waterfront morning jogs or walks right on Shore Park!- 86th St, R train just steps away, BayRidge Ferry Access for fast commute to Manhattan and other parts of Brooklyn- Central location near Dyker Beach Golf Course, Narrows Botanical Gardens, shopping dining optionsWHAT TO KNOW:- Guarantors accepted- 3rd fl walk up- Heat Hot Water includedTHE GOODS:- Hardwood floors- Natural light throughout the aptP.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO is 100CURATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 86th Street have any available units?
33 86th Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 86th Street have?
Some of 33 86th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 86th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 86th Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 86th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 33 86th Street offer parking?
No, 33 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 33 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 86th Street have a pool?
No, 33 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 33 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 86th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 86th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 33 86th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity