328 President Street

Amenities
Renovated to perfection to move right in. This home, on one of two landmarked blocks in Carroll Gardens, has four stories of luxury finishes complete with an elevator, a garden/patio in the front yard along with a deck and garden in the backyard. With a new definition of home, there is approximately 3,150 square feet of space made up of 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms for living, work from home offices and even an in-law suite. The parlor floor with signature high ceilings is bright all day long with a full wall of floor-to-ceiling terrace doors off the kitchen and tall windows in the living room that look over the tree lined block of President Street . The chef's dream kitchen radiates with elegance, style and designer appliances. The marble island is big enough to prepare a holiday feast, serve appetizers, work on homework or meet a work deadline. Take the elevator to the master bedroom suite on the top floor with a walk-in closet big enough for two, a lounge area and a luxurious en-suite bathroom equipped with a steam shower. One floor down are two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Every bathroom in this home is luxuriously adorned with marble, mostly Grohe fixtures and other top-of-the-line finishes. The sunny garden level has a guest bedroom/in-law suite with an en-suite full bathroom along with a second living room complete with a wet bar and a half bath. Enjoy the abundance of outdoor space this home has to offer and in-home smart central heating/air conditioning for cozy indoor living. Only a half block to Carroll Gardens Park and the Carroll Street stop on the F train. Whole Foods is 5 minutes away. Union Market is on Court and fun, delicious restaurants are on Smith Street. Pets considered on approval. Call for a virtual tour!