Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
328 President Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:49 PM

328 President Street

328 President Street · (718) 765-3807
Location

328 President Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
Renovated to perfection to move right in. This home, on one of two landmarked blocks in Carroll Gardens, has four stories of luxury finishes complete with an elevator, a garden/patio in the front yard along with a deck and garden in the backyard. With a new definition of home, there is approximately 3,150 square feet of space made up of 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms for living, work from home offices and even an in-law suite. The parlor floor with signature high ceilings is bright all day long with a full wall of floor-to-ceiling terrace doors off the kitchen and tall windows in the living room that look over the tree lined block of President Street . The chef's dream kitchen radiates with elegance, style and designer appliances. The marble island is big enough to prepare a holiday feast, serve appetizers, work on homework or meet a work deadline. Take the elevator to the master bedroom suite on the top floor with a walk-in closet big enough for two, a lounge area and a luxurious en-suite bathroom equipped with a steam shower. One floor down are two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Every bathroom in this home is luxuriously adorned with marble, mostly Grohe fixtures and other top-of-the-line finishes. The sunny garden level has a guest bedroom/in-law suite with an en-suite full bathroom along with a second living room complete with a wet bar and a half bath. Enjoy the abundance of outdoor space this home has to offer and in-home smart central heating/air conditioning for cozy indoor living. Only a half block to Carroll Gardens Park and the Carroll Street stop on the F train. Whole Foods is 5 minutes away. Union Market is on Court and fun, delicious restaurants are on Smith Street. Pets considered on approval. Call for a virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 President Street have any available units?
328 President Street has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 328 President Street have?
Some of 328 President Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 President Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 President Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 President Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 President Street is pet friendly.
Does 328 President Street offer parking?
No, 328 President Street does not offer parking.
Does 328 President Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 President Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 President Street have a pool?
No, 328 President Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 President Street have accessible units?
No, 328 President Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 President Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 President Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 President Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 328 President Street has units with air conditioning.
