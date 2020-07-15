Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator internet access

Welcome to apartment 4B at 328 Bergen Street! This wonderful extra-wide floor-through apartment boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths with TWO PRIVATE BALCONIES! You will feel right at home as you enter your apartment through a private keyed elevator to find a gracious foyer. The chef's kitchen gives way to an expansive open living-kitchen concept. There is plenty of room for a full sized dining table to accompany your living room furniture. The private balcony with french doors allow sunlight to stream in. The gourmet kitchen features ample working and storage space, granite countertops and recently updated stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher.

The master bedroom features a walk-in closet with custom built-ins as well as a second balcony overlooking townhouse gardens. The second and third bedrooms are generous and sunny.

This home offers modern convenience with a brand new full sized LG steam washer and dryer in unit and central heating and cooling controlled from your smartphone, thanks to wireless thermostat. The basement storage unit provides enough space for your bicycles, suitcases, and more.

The neighborhood has much to offer, from amazing access to transportation just two blocks away at Atlantic Terminal (B,Q,N,R,D,2,3,4,5 trains), to the thrill of being a moments away from Barclay's Center as well as shops and restaurants on burgeoning Atlantic Avenue or always hip 5th Avenue in Park Slope. There's also a common roof deck just two flights up.

This apartment is available for August 1 move-in. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with approval from Landlord. Tenant pays electric, gas, and internet utilities.

*Video tour available upon request*