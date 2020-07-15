All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 328 Bergen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
328 Bergen Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

328 Bergen Street

328 Bergen St · (718) 483-6755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Boerum Hill
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

328 Bergen St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
internet access
Welcome to apartment 4B at 328 Bergen Street! This wonderful extra-wide floor-through apartment boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths with TWO PRIVATE BALCONIES! You will feel right at home as you enter your apartment through a private keyed elevator to find a gracious foyer. The chef's kitchen gives way to an expansive open living-kitchen concept. There is plenty of room for a full sized dining table to accompany your living room furniture. The private balcony with french doors allow sunlight to stream in. The gourmet kitchen features ample working and storage space, granite countertops and recently updated stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher.
The master bedroom features a walk-in closet with custom built-ins as well as a second balcony overlooking townhouse gardens. The second and third bedrooms are generous and sunny.
This home offers modern convenience with a brand new full sized LG steam washer and dryer in unit and central heating and cooling controlled from your smartphone, thanks to wireless thermostat. The basement storage unit provides enough space for your bicycles, suitcases, and more.
The neighborhood has much to offer, from amazing access to transportation just two blocks away at Atlantic Terminal (B,Q,N,R,D,2,3,4,5 trains), to the thrill of being a moments away from Barclay's Center as well as shops and restaurants on burgeoning Atlantic Avenue or always hip 5th Avenue in Park Slope. There's also a common roof deck just two flights up.
This apartment is available for August 1 move-in. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with approval from Landlord. Tenant pays electric, gas, and internet utilities.
*Video tour available upon request*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Bergen Street have any available units?
328 Bergen Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 328 Bergen Street have?
Some of 328 Bergen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Bergen Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 Bergen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Bergen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 Bergen Street is pet friendly.
Does 328 Bergen Street offer parking?
No, 328 Bergen Street does not offer parking.
Does 328 Bergen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 Bergen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Bergen Street have a pool?
No, 328 Bergen Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 Bergen Street have accessible units?
No, 328 Bergen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Bergen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 Bergen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Bergen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Bergen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 328 Bergen Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity