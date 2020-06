Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful large one bedroom garden apartment. located in prime park slope. Apartment features a spacious living room facing the serene beautiful green garden. The bedroom is also very spacious can fit a king size bed . New kitten with a dishwasher, washer dryer and storage room in the basement. Pets on approval . Call now!Yard is private for the apartment.Video link - https://youtu.be/yXk0ngkrlK0