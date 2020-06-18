327 Rutland Rd #1

Amenities
3-Bedroom, 2 bathroom Duplex w/private backyard - Property Id: 253298
No Fee Listing -New Development - This unique 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, duplex unit is available for May 1st move-in located in the Lefferts Garden area. The duplex features central air conditioning. The property includes a laundry room and pets are allowed for no additional fee. Close proximity to restaurants, bars, cafes and parks. Easy commute to World Financial Center and Midtown Manhattan
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253298
Property Id 253298
(RLNE5673517)