Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

327 Rutland Rd #1

327 Rutland Rd · (718) 930-5653
Location

327 Rutland Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #1 · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3-Bedroom, 2 bathroom Duplex w/private backyard - Property Id: 253298

No Fee Listing -New Development - This unique 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, duplex unit is available for May 1st move-in located in the Lefferts Garden area. The duplex features central air conditioning. The property includes a laundry room and pets are allowed for no additional fee. Close proximity to restaurants, bars, cafes and parks. Easy commute to World Financial Center and Midtown Manhattan
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253298
Property Id 253298

(RLNE5673517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Rutland Rd #1 have any available units?
327 Rutland Rd #1 has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 327 Rutland Rd #1 have?
Some of 327 Rutland Rd #1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Rutland Rd #1 currently offering any rent specials?
327 Rutland Rd #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Rutland Rd #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 Rutland Rd #1 is pet friendly.
Does 327 Rutland Rd #1 offer parking?
No, 327 Rutland Rd #1 does not offer parking.
Does 327 Rutland Rd #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Rutland Rd #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Rutland Rd #1 have a pool?
No, 327 Rutland Rd #1 does not have a pool.
Does 327 Rutland Rd #1 have accessible units?
No, 327 Rutland Rd #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Rutland Rd #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Rutland Rd #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Rutland Rd #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 327 Rutland Rd #1 has units with air conditioning.
