324 Bay 11 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Welcome Home! A sprawling 3bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in mint condition in beatuiful Dyker Heights! Boosting a front porch an back deck suitable for grilling and outdoor dining. An immaculate EIK w/ LED lighting, large living room w/ a front bay window plus a formal dining room. Beautifully refinished hard wood floors throughout and the entire home has been freshly painted. Brand new electric has been run and new light fixtures throughout the home. New AC units and a closet in every bedroom plus large windows that bring plenty of natural light. Also featuring a luxurious and ultra modern fully renovated bathroom w/ floor to ceiling tiles. Enjoy all the amenities of this wonderful neighborhood shopping, eateries, laundry, express bus, transportation, along w/ an abundance of schools and places of worship all while living in a comfortable private house, you can call home. One parking space is available for an additional fee.