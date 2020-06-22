All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:50 AM

324 Bay 11 Street

324 Bay 11th Street · (718) 954-8400
Location

324 Bay 11th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11228
Bath Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1729 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome Home! A sprawling 3bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in mint condition in beatuiful Dyker Heights! Boosting a front porch an back deck suitable for grilling and outdoor dining. An immaculate EIK w/ LED lighting, large living room w/ a front bay window plus a formal dining room. Beautifully refinished hard wood floors throughout and the entire home has been freshly painted. Brand new electric has been run and new light fixtures throughout the home. New AC units and a closet in every bedroom plus large windows that bring plenty of natural light. Also featuring a luxurious and ultra modern fully renovated bathroom w/ floor to ceiling tiles. Enjoy all the amenities of this wonderful neighborhood shopping, eateries, laundry, express bus, transportation, along w/ an abundance of schools and places of worship all while living in a comfortable private house, you can call home. One parking space is available for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Bay 11 Street have any available units?
324 Bay 11 Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 324 Bay 11 Street have?
Some of 324 Bay 11 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Bay 11 Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 Bay 11 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Bay 11 Street pet-friendly?
No, 324 Bay 11 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 324 Bay 11 Street offer parking?
Yes, 324 Bay 11 Street does offer parking.
Does 324 Bay 11 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Bay 11 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Bay 11 Street have a pool?
No, 324 Bay 11 Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 Bay 11 Street have accessible units?
No, 324 Bay 11 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Bay 11 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Bay 11 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Bay 11 Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 Bay 11 Street has units with air conditioning.
