Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully renovated two bedroom home on the 6th floor of a 7 story elevator building. This apartment offers sweeping direct bay views, a newly renovated kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel range and dishwasher and custom cabinetry. Hardwood flooring and ample storage throughout the apartment. The building features onsite laundry and superintendent.Parking is available for an additional monthly fee.