Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
319 Lincoln Pl
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

319 Lincoln Pl

319 Lincoln Place · (917) 913-4195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

319 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4L · Avail. now

$4,767

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 319 Lincoln Place!

Located near the 2, 3, 4, and 5 subway lines, 315-323 Lincoln Place in Prospect Heights property is five stories high and features spacious two and three bedroom residences. Built in 1915, this building is located in a Brooklyn neighborhood known for its hallmark cultural experiences.

Spanning two boroughs and 11 vibrant neighborhoods, Borough Rentals boasts 16 true-to-you properties that will enrich the life you've imagined for yourself. Whether you see yourself tucked away on brownstone-lined streets, or right in the middle of everything that Brooklyn and Queens has to offer, these diverse spaces deliver a unique dynamic that caters to every individual need. From location to personality, Borough Rentals lets you choose the way you live.

Available
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom

Concessions
No fee + 1 month free

Apartment Features
? Renovated
? Breakfast Bar
? Stainless steel appliances
? Hardwood floors
? Tons of natural light
? Washer Dryer in unit
? Dishwasher
? Recessed lighting

* Advertised price is net, Gross price $5200
* Video tour available, please inquire

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Lincoln Pl have any available units?
319 Lincoln Pl has a unit available for $4,767 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 319 Lincoln Pl have?
Some of 319 Lincoln Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Lincoln Pl currently offering any rent specials?
319 Lincoln Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Lincoln Pl pet-friendly?
No, 319 Lincoln Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 319 Lincoln Pl offer parking?
No, 319 Lincoln Pl does not offer parking.
Does 319 Lincoln Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Lincoln Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Lincoln Pl have a pool?
No, 319 Lincoln Pl does not have a pool.
Does 319 Lincoln Pl have accessible units?
No, 319 Lincoln Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Lincoln Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Lincoln Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Lincoln Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Lincoln Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
