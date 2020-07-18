319 Lincoln Pl

Amenities
Welcome to 319 Lincoln Place!
Located near the 2, 3, 4, and 5 subway lines, 315-323 Lincoln Place in Prospect Heights property is five stories high and features spacious two and three bedroom residences. Built in 1915, this building is located in a Brooklyn neighborhood known for its hallmark cultural experiences.
Spanning two boroughs and 11 vibrant neighborhoods, Borough Rentals boasts 16 true-to-you properties that will enrich the life you've imagined for yourself. Whether you see yourself tucked away on brownstone-lined streets, or right in the middle of everything that Brooklyn and Queens has to offer, these diverse spaces deliver a unique dynamic that caters to every individual need. From location to personality, Borough Rentals lets you choose the way you live.
Available
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom
Concessions
No fee + 1 month free
Apartment Features
? Renovated
? Breakfast Bar
? Stainless steel appliances
? Hardwood floors
? Tons of natural light
? Washer Dryer in unit
? Dishwasher
? Recessed lighting
* Advertised price is net, Gross price $5200
* Video tour available, please inquire