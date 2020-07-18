319 Lincoln Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to 319 Lincoln Place!



Located near the 2, 3, 4, and 5 subway lines, 315-323 Lincoln Place in Prospect Heights property is five stories high and features spacious two and three bedroom residences. Built in 1915, this building is located in a Brooklyn neighborhood known for its hallmark cultural experiences.



Spanning two boroughs and 11 vibrant neighborhoods, Borough Rentals boasts 16 true-to-you properties that will enrich the life you've imagined for yourself. Whether you see yourself tucked away on brownstone-lined streets, or right in the middle of everything that Brooklyn and Queens has to offer, these diverse spaces deliver a unique dynamic that caters to every individual need. From location to personality, Borough Rentals lets you choose the way you live.



Available

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom



Concessions

No fee + 1 month free



Apartment Features

? Renovated

? Breakfast Bar

? Stainless steel appliances

? Hardwood floors

? Tons of natural light

? Washer Dryer in unit

? Dishwasher

? Recessed lighting



* Advertised price is net, Gross price $5200

* Video tour available, please inquire