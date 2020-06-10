All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 318 Warren Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
318 Warren Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:41 PM

318 Warren Street

318 Warren Street · (917) 767-5367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

318 Warren Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-1 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New to the market, Upcoming renovated 2-bedroom Prime Cobble Hill apartment situated between Smith and Court Street, right off the Bergen "F & G" train stops.

The apartment features a full stainless steel kitchen with brand new cabinets and countertops, updated bathroom and Hardwood floors throughout.
Both the Bedrooms can easily fit a Queen size bed plus additional furniture, tons of closest space throughout.
Located on the 3rd floor, North facing rental that gets tons of natural light.

Elevator building, laundry on site, live in Super, Bike and private storage available. Car parking also available.

Pictures of a similar apartment within the building, same layout. no outdoor space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Warren Street have any available units?
318 Warren Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 318 Warren Street have?
Some of 318 Warren Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 318 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 318 Warren Street offer parking?
Yes, 318 Warren Street does offer parking.
Does 318 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Warren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 318 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 318 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Warren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Warren Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Warren Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 318 Warren Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity