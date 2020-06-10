318 Warren Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

New to the market, Upcoming renovated 2-bedroom Prime Cobble Hill apartment situated between Smith and Court Street, right off the Bergen "F & G" train stops.



The apartment features a full stainless steel kitchen with brand new cabinets and countertops, updated bathroom and Hardwood floors throughout.

Both the Bedrooms can easily fit a Queen size bed plus additional furniture, tons of closest space throughout.

Located on the 3rd floor, North facing rental that gets tons of natural light.



Elevator building, laundry on site, live in Super, Bike and private storage available. Car parking also available.



Pictures of a similar apartment within the building, same layout. no outdoor space