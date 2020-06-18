All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 316 SUMPTER ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
316 SUMPTER ST.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

316 SUMPTER ST.

316 Sumpter Street · (917) 678-4970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

316 Sumpter Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
coffee bar
doorman
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
doorman
NO FEE!YOUR OWN ROOM AND YOUR OWN PRIVATE BATH FOR LESS THAN $1000 PER ROOM!BRAND NEW 3BR / 3BA APT STEPS AWAY FROM MYRTLE J, Z, C & L TRAINS!INCREDIBLE SPACIOUS BRIGHT LIVING ROOM WITH STUNNING OPEN KITCHEN WITH ALL BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPS!Featuring:High ceilingsHardwood floorsGreat natural lightMarble countersCentral heat & A/CSuper located on-siteOnly 1st month & Security depositThis is a great deal for a truly nice building! easy commute to Manhattan, and a 5-minute walk to multiple neighborhood bars, coffee shops, and restaurants.No broker fee! Call, text or email today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 SUMPTER ST. have any available units?
316 SUMPTER ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 316 SUMPTER ST. currently offering any rent specials?
316 SUMPTER ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 SUMPTER ST. pet-friendly?
No, 316 SUMPTER ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 316 SUMPTER ST. offer parking?
No, 316 SUMPTER ST. does not offer parking.
Does 316 SUMPTER ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 SUMPTER ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 SUMPTER ST. have a pool?
No, 316 SUMPTER ST. does not have a pool.
Does 316 SUMPTER ST. have accessible units?
No, 316 SUMPTER ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 316 SUMPTER ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 SUMPTER ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 SUMPTER ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 SUMPTER ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 316 SUMPTER ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity