316 SUMPTER ST.

NO FEE!YOUR OWN ROOM AND YOUR OWN PRIVATE BATH FOR LESS THAN $1000 PER ROOM!BRAND NEW 3BR / 3BA APT STEPS AWAY FROM MYRTLE J, Z, C & L TRAINS!INCREDIBLE SPACIOUS BRIGHT LIVING ROOM WITH STUNNING OPEN KITCHEN WITH ALL BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPS!Featuring:High ceilingsHardwood floorsGreat natural lightMarble countersCentral heat & A/CSuper located on-siteOnly 1st month & Security depositThis is a great deal for a truly nice building! easy commute to Manhattan, and a 5-minute walk to multiple neighborhood bars, coffee shops, and restaurants.No broker fee! Call, text or email today