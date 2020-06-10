315 Washington Ave.

Amenities

Luxury furnished rental boasting a private and separate entrance, located in a beautiful landmark mansion this completely renovated quiet garden floor unit has a welcoming entry foyer/mud room leading to the living room and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Caesar stone countertops, DW, W/D. Master suite with bathtub, full second bath with shower, 2nd bedroom/office. The apartment features radiant heated floors throughout, ample closets and AC. All facing a quiet and private shared outdoor space. This apartment could be rented furnished or unfurnished!Conveniently located, blocks away from all of the best eateries and amenities the neighborhood has to offer: Ft. Greene Park and its weekend Greenmarket, Brooklyn Navy Yard, Pratt Institute only one short block away, Barclays Center with an array of transportation options, plus subway entrance on the same block. Welcome home to elegance and tranquility!