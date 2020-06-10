All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
315 Washington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
315 Washington Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:48 PM

315 Washington Ave

315 Washington Avenue · (347) 886-9013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

315 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Luxury furnished rental boasting a private and separate entrance, located in a beautiful landmark mansion this completely renovated quiet garden floor unit has a welcoming entry foyer/mud room leading to the living room and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Caesar stone countertops, DW, W/D. Master suite with bathtub, full second bath with shower, 2nd bedroom/office. The apartment features radiant heated floors throughout, ample closets and AC. All facing a quiet and private shared outdoor space. This apartment could be rented furnished or unfurnished!Conveniently located, blocks away from all of the best eateries and amenities the neighborhood has to offer: Ft. Greene Park and its weekend Greenmarket, Brooklyn Navy Yard, Pratt Institute only one short block away, Barclays Center with an array of transportation options, plus subway entrance on the same block. Welcome home to elegance and tranquility!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 315 Washington Ave have any available units?
315 Washington Ave has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 Washington Ave have?
Some of 315 Washington Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
315 Washington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Washington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 315 Washington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 315 Washington Ave offer parking?
No, 315 Washington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 315 Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Washington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 315 Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 315 Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 315 Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Washington Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Washington Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 Washington Ave has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers CollegeCUNY New York City College of Technology