Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

315 Gates Avenue

315 Gates Avenue · (917) 684-9424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 Gates Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-L · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
New to the market! This spacious, open, and light filled two bedroom, two bathroom unit is currently available on the Bedford-Stuyvesant/Clinton Hill Border; one of Brooklyn's most historic brownstone neighborhoods. Upon entering the unit, one is immediately struck by the soaring 10 foot ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and floor-to ceiling windows. The kitchen is a chef's delight, complete with caeser-stone counters, breakfast bar, high gloss cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are generously sized, including an en-suite bath and walk-in closet in the master. Each bathroom is elegantly designed with Italian porcelain and ceramic tile, one with a deep soaking tub and the other with a glass enclosed shower with a rain-style shower head. The apartment also features ample closet space, an in unit washer/dryer, and central air.Set in one of Bedstuy's most luxurious condos, 315 Gates offers a host of amenities that includes a media room, furnished roof deck with views of Manhattan, bike storage, and a 24-hour virtual doorman that handles all deliveries, including cold storage. There is a full-time super in the building and on-site parking is available at an additional cost.Located in prime Brooklyn, between Bedford and Franklin Avenues, one is surrounded by fabulous restaurants, hip cafes, great shopping, and all the conveniences New York City has to offer. With the A,C, & G trains, B44 and B52 buses, as well as the Long Island Railroad at Nostrand Ave, one is centrally located to easily get just about anywhere in the city. This is an opportunity not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Gates Avenue have any available units?
315 Gates Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 Gates Avenue have?
Some of 315 Gates Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Gates Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 Gates Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Gates Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 315 Gates Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 315 Gates Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 315 Gates Avenue does offer parking.
Does 315 Gates Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Gates Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Gates Avenue have a pool?
No, 315 Gates Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 315 Gates Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 Gates Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Gates Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Gates Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Gates Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 Gates Avenue has units with air conditioning.
