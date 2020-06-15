315 Gates Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking bike storage garage media room

New to the market! This spacious, open, and light filled two bedroom, two bathroom unit is currently available on the Bedford-Stuyvesant/Clinton Hill Border; one of Brooklyn's most historic brownstone neighborhoods. Upon entering the unit, one is immediately struck by the soaring 10 foot ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and floor-to ceiling windows. The kitchen is a chef's delight, complete with caeser-stone counters, breakfast bar, high gloss cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are generously sized, including an en-suite bath and walk-in closet in the master. Each bathroom is elegantly designed with Italian porcelain and ceramic tile, one with a deep soaking tub and the other with a glass enclosed shower with a rain-style shower head. The apartment also features ample closet space, an in unit washer/dryer, and central air.Set in one of Bedstuy's most luxurious condos, 315 Gates offers a host of amenities that includes a media room, furnished roof deck with views of Manhattan, bike storage, and a 24-hour virtual doorman that handles all deliveries, including cold storage. There is a full-time super in the building and on-site parking is available at an additional cost.Located in prime Brooklyn, between Bedford and Franklin Avenues, one is surrounded by fabulous restaurants, hip cafes, great shopping, and all the conveniences New York City has to offer. With the A,C, & G trains, B44 and B52 buses, as well as the Long Island Railroad at Nostrand Ave, one is centrally located to easily get just about anywhere in the city. This is an opportunity not to be missed!