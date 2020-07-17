313 6th Street

Amenities

Here is a lovely three bedroom apartment in the heart of north Park Slope. Spacious and bright, this unit features a modern kitchen with a dishwasher and lots of new cabinets, large windows in every room, and hardwood floors throughout. The master bedroom is large enough for a king-sized bed AND your bedroom furniture. The second bedroom is perfect for a home office or child's room. Right off of 5th Avenue, you will be just steps away from all of Park Slope's best restaurants, pubs, and shops. Contact us today to schedule your private viewing!