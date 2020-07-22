311 Cumberland Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

All showings by Appointment only.



View This Listing Virtually By Clicking on the 3D Tour.



The Fort Greene Dream! Triplex renovated home, private outdoor space, and central air!



This rarely available Fort Greene dream home is now officially on the market for rent and there is no better time to have the luxury of enjoying your own private home with an enormous outdoor private rooftop terrace than right now.



This townhouse is truly a dream, located on the most gorgeous tree lined street 2 blocks from Fort Greene Park! Spanning 3 floors, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom renovated home has central air conditioning (no need for window units!), vented washer and dryer in-unit, and did we mention the stunning fully private rooftop deck yet?



Upon entering the home, you have a formal gallery space with a large bonus room which can act as a bedroom, art studio or home office.



The second floor is where you have the 3 other bedrooms. The king sized master bedroom features a massive walk in closet, an ensuite bath with a Hydrosystem soaking tub, and a rainfall shower. The other bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home, keeping the master private from the other two rooms.



The most majestic part of the apartment is one flight up, entering into a sun flooded open concept, loft-like kitchen, dining and living room floor. This is one of the most spectacular features of this home. Over 11 feet ceilings with stunning lush green views on both sides of the home.



It gets better...as you make your way to the roof you have stunning 360 degree views of Brooklyn, Manhattan and beyond. If you've been searching for the luxury of having your own space along with the tranquility of your own private rooftop, this is your home.



The home is close to multiple local and express subway lines, 2 blocks from Fort Greene Park and some of the best dining and shopping this neighborhood has to offer. Pets are allowed!



Make this stunning home your new oasis!