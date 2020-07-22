All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 19 2020 at 11:04 PM

311 Cumberland Street

311 Cumberland Street · (330) 618-9688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 Cumberland Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$7,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All showings by Appointment only.

View This Listing Virtually By Clicking on the 3D Tour.

The Fort Greene Dream! Triplex renovated home, private outdoor space, and central air!

This rarely available Fort Greene dream home is now officially on the market for rent and there is no better time to have the luxury of enjoying your own private home with an enormous outdoor private rooftop terrace than right now.

This townhouse is truly a dream, located on the most gorgeous tree lined street 2 blocks from Fort Greene Park! Spanning 3 floors, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom renovated home has central air conditioning (no need for window units!), vented washer and dryer in-unit, and did we mention the stunning fully private rooftop deck yet?

Upon entering the home, you have a formal gallery space with a large bonus room which can act as a bedroom, art studio or home office.

The second floor is where you have the 3 other bedrooms. The king sized master bedroom features a massive walk in closet, an ensuite bath with a Hydrosystem soaking tub, and a rainfall shower. The other bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home, keeping the master private from the other two rooms.

The most majestic part of the apartment is one flight up, entering into a sun flooded open concept, loft-like kitchen, dining and living room floor. This is one of the most spectacular features of this home. Over 11 feet ceilings with stunning lush green views on both sides of the home.

It gets better...as you make your way to the roof you have stunning 360 degree views of Brooklyn, Manhattan and beyond. If you've been searching for the luxury of having your own space along with the tranquility of your own private rooftop, this is your home.

The home is close to multiple local and express subway lines, 2 blocks from Fort Greene Park and some of the best dining and shopping this neighborhood has to offer. Pets are allowed!

Make this stunning home your new oasis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Cumberland Street have any available units?
311 Cumberland Street has a unit available for $7,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 Cumberland Street have?
Some of 311 Cumberland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Cumberland Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 Cumberland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Cumberland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Cumberland Street is pet friendly.
Does 311 Cumberland Street offer parking?
No, 311 Cumberland Street does not offer parking.
Does 311 Cumberland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Cumberland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Cumberland Street have a pool?
No, 311 Cumberland Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 Cumberland Street have accessible units?
No, 311 Cumberland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Cumberland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Cumberland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Cumberland Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 Cumberland Street has units with air conditioning.
