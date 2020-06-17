All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

31 Conselyea Street

31 Conselyea Street · (917) 757-1348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Conselyea Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Williamsburg jewel! This 2 bedroom condo apartment has it all featuring hardwood floors throughout, ample storage and generous light. The open kitchen, including custom designed black granite counter island with wine rack, beautiful wood cabinetry, and marble countertop , is ideal for cooking and entertaining. Extra storage has been designed to fit your every need and if you like to read then enjoy your very own custom made built-in library/bookshelves. French doors to both bedrooms and overhead transom windows allow light to flood this lovely home. A pristine bathroom with white subway tiling accent this stylish home. Fitted with dishwasher. Laundry in building. Pet friendly. 1/2 Block to the L train. Avail Aug 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Conselyea Street have any available units?
31 Conselyea Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Conselyea Street have?
Some of 31 Conselyea Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Conselyea Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 Conselyea Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Conselyea Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Conselyea Street is pet friendly.
Does 31 Conselyea Street offer parking?
No, 31 Conselyea Street does not offer parking.
Does 31 Conselyea Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Conselyea Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Conselyea Street have a pool?
No, 31 Conselyea Street does not have a pool.
Does 31 Conselyea Street have accessible units?
No, 31 Conselyea Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Conselyea Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Conselyea Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Conselyea Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Conselyea Street does not have units with air conditioning.
