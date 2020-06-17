31 Conselyea Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Williamsburg jewel! This 2 bedroom condo apartment has it all featuring hardwood floors throughout, ample storage and generous light. The open kitchen, including custom designed black granite counter island with wine rack, beautiful wood cabinetry, and marble countertop , is ideal for cooking and entertaining. Extra storage has been designed to fit your every need and if you like to read then enjoy your very own custom made built-in library/bookshelves. French doors to both bedrooms and overhead transom windows allow light to flood this lovely home. A pristine bathroom with white subway tiling accent this stylish home. Fitted with dishwasher. Laundry in building. Pet friendly. 1/2 Block to the L train. Avail Aug 1