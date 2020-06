Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities game room

ONLY JOE CAN SHOW! BEST DEAL IN BROOKLYN, GUARANTEED! A MUST SEE BEST 4BR/2.5 BATH IN PRIME BUSHWICK AMAZING DUPLEX RENOVATEDMASSIVE 1000 SQ FT PRIVATE BACK YARD A MUST SEE WOODEN CEILINGS BRICK WALLS ALL OVER!!! THIS RARE DUPLEX APT FEATURE:- Washer & Dryer in unit - Private back yard - Beautiful duplex marble stairs- Brand new kitchen with SS appliances, dishwasher & Microwave - Central AC in each bedroom and living room- French doors - 2.5 Marble renovated bathrooms - Brick wall - 2 Queen size bedrooms with closets and 1 massive KING size bedroom with a private bath- Game room and HUMONGOUS LIVING ROOM CALL JOE NOW FOR A SHOW BEFORE IT WILL GO! alpha280103