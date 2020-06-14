All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 303 Throop Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
303 Throop Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:19 PM

303 Throop Avenue

303 Throop Avenue · (718) 210-4018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

303 Throop Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BR APARTMENT WITH OUTDOOR SPACE**Spread love the BROOKLYN way nice size two br apartment in this beautiful well kepth Bldg. Boasts a kitchen with new appliances to come,outdoor space, 2 nice size bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, formal dining room, and an airy living. Beautiful hardwood floors, plenty of light throughout, and lots of charm. Live in a vibrant location, with great coffee shops, and restaurants just blocks away and **MINS TO CITY** Tremendous value for all! It won't last make an Offer. Great Price- 1 bathrooms (bath tub and shower)- outdoor space- 2 nice size bedrooms -New stainless steel appliances to Come- hardwood floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Throop Avenue have any available units?
303 Throop Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 Throop Avenue have?
Some of 303 Throop Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Throop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
303 Throop Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Throop Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 303 Throop Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 303 Throop Avenue offer parking?
No, 303 Throop Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 303 Throop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Throop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Throop Avenue have a pool?
No, 303 Throop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 303 Throop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 303 Throop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Throop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Throop Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Throop Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Throop Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 303 Throop Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity