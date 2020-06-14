303 Throop Avenue

Amenities

**BEAUTIFUL 2 BR APARTMENT WITH OUTDOOR SPACE**Spread love the BROOKLYN way nice size two br apartment in this beautiful well kepth Bldg. Boasts a kitchen with new appliances to come,outdoor space, 2 nice size bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, formal dining room, and an airy living. Beautiful hardwood floors, plenty of light throughout, and lots of charm. Live in a vibrant location, with great coffee shops, and restaurants just blocks away and **MINS TO CITY** Tremendous value for all! It won't last make an Offer. Great Price- 1 bathrooms (bath tub and shower)- outdoor space- 2 nice size bedrooms -New stainless steel appliances to Come- hardwood floors