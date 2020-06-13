302 2nd Street

Amenities
Views, light, and air welcome you home in this beautiful 833 square foot Park Slope 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo featuring open city views throughout. This extremely efficient layout gives you a true split two bedroom floor plan. The spacious living and dining room flaunts two balconies of the Manhattan skyline. The floor-to-ceiling windows boast North and West facing views.
The apartment features a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Caesar Stone countertops, a vented washer/dryer, central heat and AC, and bamboo floors.The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom. The Crest, built in 2008, offers amenities that include a full-time super, common patio, fitness center, onsite valet parking (for an additional charge), Zip cars and a pet-friendly attitude. You'll be close to everything Park Slope has to offer and an easy commute to transportation.