Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:06 AM

302 2nd Street

302 2nd Street · (917) 565-5166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

302 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-J · Avail. now

$3,960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
valet service
Views, light, and air welcome you home in this beautiful 833 square foot Park Slope 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo featuring open city views throughout. This extremely efficient layout gives you a true split two bedroom floor plan. The spacious living and dining room flaunts two balconies of the Manhattan skyline. The floor-to-ceiling windows boast North and West facing views.

The apartment features a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Caesar Stone countertops, a vented washer/dryer, central heat and AC, and bamboo floors.The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom. The Crest, built in 2008, offers amenities that include a full-time super, common patio, fitness center, onsite valet parking (for an additional charge), Zip cars and a pet-friendly attitude. You'll be close to everything Park Slope has to offer and an easy commute to transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 2nd Street have any available units?
302 2nd Street has a unit available for $3,960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 2nd Street have?
Some of 302 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
302 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 302 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 302 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 302 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 302 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 302 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 302 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 302 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 302 2nd Street has units with air conditioning.
