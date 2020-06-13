302 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage valet service

Views, light, and air welcome you home in this beautiful 833 square foot Park Slope 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo featuring open city views throughout. This extremely efficient layout gives you a true split two bedroom floor plan. The spacious living and dining room flaunts two balconies of the Manhattan skyline. The floor-to-ceiling windows boast North and West facing views.



The apartment features a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Caesar Stone countertops, a vented washer/dryer, central heat and AC, and bamboo floors.The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom. The Crest, built in 2008, offers amenities that include a full-time super, common patio, fitness center, onsite valet parking (for an additional charge), Zip cars and a pet-friendly attitude. You'll be close to everything Park Slope has to offer and an easy commute to transportation.