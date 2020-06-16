Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*VIRTUAL & VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE -- PLEASE INQUIRE WITH JAMES*



*Large Private Yard*

*No Fee & One Month Free*



This spacious two-bedroom apartment just underwent a complete gut-renovation and is ready to meet new friends :-) It now includes central heating and cooling, beautiful hardwood floors, inset lighting, video intercom, and new finishes throughout. The chef's kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, cabinets and countertops. Each of the two bedrooms have closets and fit at least a queen bed. While the apartment is on the third floor of this walk-up building, it has been designated a large private fenced patio in the backyard, perfect for relaxing in nice weather.



30 Scholes St. is located in the heart of Williamsburg, conveniently near all of the shops, restaurants, cafes and bars that line Union Avenue, including Brooklyn Harvest Market grocery, which is just two blocks away. Train stations for the J/M/Z, G and L lines are all close by, providing easy access around Brooklyn and Manhattan.



Available immediately. Net-effective rent advertised after one month free on a 13-month lease; gross monthly rent is $3,245.