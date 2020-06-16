All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

30 Scholes St

30 Scholes Street · (347) 403-3200
Location

30 Scholes Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*VIRTUAL & VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE -- PLEASE INQUIRE WITH JAMES*

*Large Private Yard*
*No Fee & One Month Free*

This spacious two-bedroom apartment just underwent a complete gut-renovation and is ready to meet new friends :-) It now includes central heating and cooling, beautiful hardwood floors, inset lighting, video intercom, and new finishes throughout. The chef's kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, cabinets and countertops. Each of the two bedrooms have closets and fit at least a queen bed. While the apartment is on the third floor of this walk-up building, it has been designated a large private fenced patio in the backyard, perfect for relaxing in nice weather.

30 Scholes St. is located in the heart of Williamsburg, conveniently near all of the shops, restaurants, cafes and bars that line Union Avenue, including Brooklyn Harvest Market grocery, which is just two blocks away. Train stations for the J/M/Z, G and L lines are all close by, providing easy access around Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Available immediately. Net-effective rent advertised after one month free on a 13-month lease; gross monthly rent is $3,245.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Scholes St have any available units?
30 Scholes St has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Scholes St have?
Some of 30 Scholes St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Scholes St currently offering any rent specials?
30 Scholes St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Scholes St pet-friendly?
No, 30 Scholes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 30 Scholes St offer parking?
No, 30 Scholes St does not offer parking.
Does 30 Scholes St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Scholes St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Scholes St have a pool?
No, 30 Scholes St does not have a pool.
Does 30 Scholes St have accessible units?
No, 30 Scholes St does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Scholes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Scholes St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Scholes St have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Scholes St does not have units with air conditioning.
