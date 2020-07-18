3 MacDonough Street

Amenities
This spacious, south-facing 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment is all you need! The apartment features comfortable and well-proportioned brightly lit bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, LAUNDRY in the building, and ample closet space. Your windowed, renovated, eat-in kitchen maintains a cheery atmosphere.
Perfectly situated near the Nostrand A, C trains, and all of the mom and pop shops that Bed Stuy has to offer!
1.5 MONTHS FREE (Gross rent is $3,000) AND NO FEE TO BROKER!
Please note: No entry will be allowed for in-person showings without required DOS form filled out, and a mask/face covering. Thank you!,This spacious, south facing 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment is all you need! The apartment features comfortable and well-proportioned brightly lit bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, LAUNDRY in the building, and ample closet space. Your windowed, renovated, eat-in kitchen maintains a cheery atmosphere.
Perfectly situated near the Nostrand A,C trains and all of the mom and pop shops that Bed Stuy has to offer!
Pets allowed on a case by case basis with deposit.
Available for immediate occupancy. Advertised rent for this apartment reflects net effective pricing on a 12-month lease. Gross rent is $3,000.