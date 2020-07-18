3 MacDonough Street

Amenities

This spacious, south-facing 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment is all you need! The apartment features comfortable and well-proportioned brightly lit bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, LAUNDRY in the building, and ample closet space. Your windowed, renovated, eat-in kitchen maintains a cheery atmosphere.



Perfectly situated near the Nostrand A, C trains, and all of the mom and pop shops that Bed Stuy has to offer!



1.5 MONTHS FREE (Gross rent is $3,000) AND NO FEE TO BROKER!



Pets allowed on a case by case basis with deposit.



Available for immediate occupancy. Advertised rent for this apartment reflects net effective pricing on a 12-month lease. Gross rent is $3,000.