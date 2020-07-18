All apartments in Brooklyn
3 MacDonough Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:41 AM

3 MacDonough Street

3 Macdonough Street · (718) 483-6755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Macdonough Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-L · Avail. now

$2,875

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious, south-facing 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment is all you need! The apartment features comfortable and well-proportioned brightly lit bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, LAUNDRY in the building, and ample closet space. Your windowed, renovated, eat-in kitchen maintains a cheery atmosphere.

Perfectly situated near the Nostrand A, C trains, and all of the mom and pop shops that Bed Stuy has to offer!

1.5 MONTHS FREE (Gross rent is $3,000) AND NO FEE TO BROKER!

Pets allowed on a case by case basis with deposit.

Available for immediate occupancy. Advertised rent for this apartment reflects net effective pricing on a 12-month lease. Gross rent is $3,000.

Perfectly situated near the Nostrand A,C trains and all of the mom and pop shops that Bed Stuy has to offer!

Pets allowed on a case by case basis with deposit.

Available for immediate occupancy. Advertised rent for this apartment reflects net effective pricing on a 12-month lease. Gross rent is $3,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 MacDonough Street have any available units?
3 MacDonough Street has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3 MacDonough Street currently offering any rent specials?
3 MacDonough Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 MacDonough Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 MacDonough Street is pet friendly.
Does 3 MacDonough Street offer parking?
No, 3 MacDonough Street does not offer parking.
Does 3 MacDonough Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 MacDonough Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 MacDonough Street have a pool?
No, 3 MacDonough Street does not have a pool.
Does 3 MacDonough Street have accessible units?
No, 3 MacDonough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3 MacDonough Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 MacDonough Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 MacDonough Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 MacDonough Street does not have units with air conditioning.
