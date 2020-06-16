295 Broadway

Amenities

1 month free rent!!Second floor office space available!! 2400sf or 1200sf. Space already divided just paint, sand floors, and move in! This professional office space can be used as one large office space on the 2nd floor combining unit #2R and unit #2L with a hallway separating the two spaces. There is a common hallway already diving the 2 units with access from Marcy Ave and another access point from Broadway. Simply refinish the floors, paint and this office space is ready to go. This would be a combined space of 2400sf with 10 separate offices, 1 kitchen, 3 bathrooms, and 2 large main office rooms. ( See floor plan)Details:Space #2LModern 1200sf 2nd floor office space with 2 forms of egress, 5 separate glass enclosed office rooms, a large main room, a storage room, 1 bathroom, and a kitchen area.Space #2RModern 1200sf corner 2nd floor office space with 1 form of egress, 5 separate enclosed office rooms, and 2 bathrooms.