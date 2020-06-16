All apartments in Brooklyn
295 Broadway
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:05 AM

295 Broadway

295 Broadway · (310) 766-3909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

295 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$6,000

Studio · 2 Bath

Amenities

1 month free rent!!Second floor office space available!! 2400sf or 1200sf. Space already divided just paint, sand floors, and move in! This professional office space can be used as one large office space on the 2nd floor combining unit #2R and unit #2L with a hallway separating the two spaces. There is a common hallway already diving the 2 units with access from Marcy Ave and another access point from Broadway. Simply refinish the floors, paint and this office space is ready to go. This would be a combined space of 2400sf with 10 separate offices, 1 kitchen, 3 bathrooms, and 2 large main office rooms. ( See floor plan)Details:Space #2LModern 1200sf 2nd floor office space with 2 forms of egress, 5 separate glass enclosed office rooms, a large main room, a storage room, 1 bathroom, and a kitchen area.Space #2RModern 1200sf corner 2nd floor office space with 1 form of egress, 5 separate enclosed office rooms, and 2 bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Broadway have any available units?
295 Broadway has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 295 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
295 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 295 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 295 Broadway offer parking?
No, 295 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 295 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Broadway have a pool?
No, 295 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 295 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 295 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 295 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 295 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 295 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
