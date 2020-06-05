All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 294 Stuyvesant Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
294 Stuyvesant Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

294 Stuyvesant Avenue

294 Stuyvesant Avenue · (646) 321-0186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

294 Stuyvesant Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
294 Stuyvesant Ave; boasting 3,600 square-feet of space, this townhouse with a sprawling private yard is a gem to be found in Bedford Stuyvesant at the crossroads of Jefferson Street and Stuyvesant Avenue. An intimate two family townhouse in historic Bedford Stuyvesant.

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental duplex is completely gut renovated. It has a large open living space that is separated by an open kitchen with an island. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. The real gem here is the cellar/recreation room that spans the entire footprint of the house. It can easily be used as additional living space, entertainment space, gym, or anything you can think of.

There is also a finished backyard that will be great for entertaining.

Stop by and take a tour of your dream home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Stuyvesant Avenue have any available units?
294 Stuyvesant Avenue has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 294 Stuyvesant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
294 Stuyvesant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Stuyvesant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 294 Stuyvesant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 294 Stuyvesant Avenue offer parking?
No, 294 Stuyvesant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 294 Stuyvesant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 294 Stuyvesant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Stuyvesant Avenue have a pool?
No, 294 Stuyvesant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 294 Stuyvesant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 294 Stuyvesant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Stuyvesant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 294 Stuyvesant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 294 Stuyvesant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 294 Stuyvesant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 294 Stuyvesant Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity