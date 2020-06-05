294 Stuyvesant Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym

294 Stuyvesant Ave; boasting 3,600 square-feet of space, this townhouse with a sprawling private yard is a gem to be found in Bedford Stuyvesant at the crossroads of Jefferson Street and Stuyvesant Avenue. An intimate two family townhouse in historic Bedford Stuyvesant.



This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental duplex is completely gut renovated. It has a large open living space that is separated by an open kitchen with an island. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. The real gem here is the cellar/recreation room that spans the entire footprint of the house. It can easily be used as additional living space, entertainment space, gym, or anything you can think of.



There is also a finished backyard that will be great for entertaining.



Stop by and take a tour of your dream home.